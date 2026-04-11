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U.S. Stocks End Friday with Mixed Results
(MENAFN) U.S. equity markets closed in divergent territory Friday as Wall Street grappled with a sharp acceleration in inflation and mounting geopolitical anxiety tied to the ongoing Iran conflict.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.56 percent to settle at 47,916.57, while the S&P 500 edged down 0.11 percent to 6,816.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index bucked the trend, gaining 0.35 percent to close at 22,902.89.
Sector performance was broadly negative, with seven of the 11 primary S&P 500 segments finishing in the red. Consumer staples and health care bore the steepest losses, retreating 1.43 percent and 1.33 percent, respectively. Technology and materials emerged as the session's standout gainers, climbing 0.76 percent and 0.64 percent.
The session's defining data point came from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which reported that the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) surged 3.3 percent in March on an annual basis — nearly a full percentage point above February's pace. Energy costs led the charge, soaring 10.9 percent for the month, driven by a 21.2-percent spike in gasoline prices that alone accounted for roughly three-quarters of the overall monthly increase. The core CPI — stripping out volatile food and energy costs — rose a more tempered 0.2 percent month-over-month and 2.6 percent year-over-year.
White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai maintained that the economy "remains on a solid trajectory," even while conceding that food and gas prices have risen. National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett characterized the pressures as "a temporary energy disruption," contending that the economic effects of the Iran conflict are "a temporary distraction that will very, very quickly go away."
Not all analysts shared that reassurance. Kathy Bostjancic, chief economist at Nationwide, warned that even a durable peace agreement and full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz would not produce immediate relief — arguing that "it would take months for oil, gasoline, diesel and other commodity supplies to snap back to pre-war levels and thus for prices to settle back to pre-conflict levels."
Consumer confidence has deteriorated sharply alongside the inflation data. The University of Michigan's preliminary April sentiment index plunged to a record low of 47.6, down from 53.3 in March and well short of analyst forecasts of 52.0, signaling deepening public anxiety over the war's toll on household finances.
Among technology's so-called "Magnificent Seven," shares were mostly weaker on the day. Nvidia stood apart, surging 2.57 percent to lead the group.
With inflation and energy uncertainty dominating the outlook, market participants are now closely watching the U.S.-Iran negotiations scheduled for this weekend, viewing any diplomatic breakthrough as a potential turning point for commodity prices and broader investor sentiment.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.56 percent to settle at 47,916.57, while the S&P 500 edged down 0.11 percent to 6,816.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index bucked the trend, gaining 0.35 percent to close at 22,902.89.
Sector performance was broadly negative, with seven of the 11 primary S&P 500 segments finishing in the red. Consumer staples and health care bore the steepest losses, retreating 1.43 percent and 1.33 percent, respectively. Technology and materials emerged as the session's standout gainers, climbing 0.76 percent and 0.64 percent.
The session's defining data point came from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which reported that the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) surged 3.3 percent in March on an annual basis — nearly a full percentage point above February's pace. Energy costs led the charge, soaring 10.9 percent for the month, driven by a 21.2-percent spike in gasoline prices that alone accounted for roughly three-quarters of the overall monthly increase. The core CPI — stripping out volatile food and energy costs — rose a more tempered 0.2 percent month-over-month and 2.6 percent year-over-year.
White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai maintained that the economy "remains on a solid trajectory," even while conceding that food and gas prices have risen. National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett characterized the pressures as "a temporary energy disruption," contending that the economic effects of the Iran conflict are "a temporary distraction that will very, very quickly go away."
Not all analysts shared that reassurance. Kathy Bostjancic, chief economist at Nationwide, warned that even a durable peace agreement and full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz would not produce immediate relief — arguing that "it would take months for oil, gasoline, diesel and other commodity supplies to snap back to pre-war levels and thus for prices to settle back to pre-conflict levels."
Consumer confidence has deteriorated sharply alongside the inflation data. The University of Michigan's preliminary April sentiment index plunged to a record low of 47.6, down from 53.3 in March and well short of analyst forecasts of 52.0, signaling deepening public anxiety over the war's toll on household finances.
Among technology's so-called "Magnificent Seven," shares were mostly weaker on the day. Nvidia stood apart, surging 2.57 percent to lead the group.
With inflation and energy uncertainty dominating the outlook, market participants are now closely watching the U.S.-Iran negotiations scheduled for this weekend, viewing any diplomatic breakthrough as a potential turning point for commodity prices and broader investor sentiment.
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