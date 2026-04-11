UK Expected To Shelve Chagos Handover After Trump Criticism: Media Reports
London: Britain is expected to shelve its plan to hand back the Chagos Islands after opposition from US President Donald Trump, media reports said on Saturday.
Legislation to return the Indian Ocean archipelago to Mauritius had run out of time in parliament and a new Chagos bill was not expected to be put forward, the BBC reported citing UK government officials.
Trump in January lashed out at what he called London's "great stupidity" over the deal. The islands are home to the key Diego Garcia US-UK military base.
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