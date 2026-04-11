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Tucker Carlson Claims Trump Faces Pressure From Israel Over Iran War

Tucker Carlson Claims Trump Faces Pressure From Israel Over Iran War


2026-04-11 03:06:58
(MENAFN) Tucker Carlson suggested Friday that Donald Trump may be experiencing significant external pressure from Israel as he attempts to pursue an end to the conflict with Iran.

In comments published in a newsletter, Carlson alleged that Israeli leaders have historically used coercive tactics against U.S. presidents, writing that there is a “storied history of blackmailing U.S. presidents,” according to reports.

He further argued that Israel’s leadership may be willing to exert intense pressure to prolong the fighting, although he acknowledged that he could not confirm whether such actions are currently taking place.

Carlson described the level of pressure on Trump as unusually high, suggesting it could influence him to reconsider or abandon prior campaign promises and framing recent decisions as potentially driven by outside influence rather than policy changes.

These remarks followed comments made by Trump earlier the same day, in which he referred to Carlson, along with Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones, as “nut jobs, troublemakers,” and criticized their intelligence levels.

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