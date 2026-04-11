Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Leak Sparks Outrage Rajinikanth, AR Murugadoss React

Following senior actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, several well-known South Indian celebrities have vehemently opposed the social media leak of the film Jana Nayagan. These include directors AR Murugadoss, Raghava Lawrence, Pa Ranjith, and actor Karthi.

The unlawful distribution of the picture has sparked significant alarm in the industry. The creators of Jana Nayagan admitted that video was released on social media and pirate websites, causing harm to the work and lives of people concerned.

The leak of #Jananayagan is not an accident - it is the result of systemic failure. Had due process been timely, we would not be here. Inordinate delays in certification created fertile ground for piracy. When legal access is stalled, illegitimate channels take over is...

- Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 10, 2026

Strong responses from industry figures. Director AR Murugadoss said on X, "When a film is leaked, it's more than simply a movie; it's hopes, sweat, and livelihoods. Please support films in the proper way-only in cinemas and legitimate channels.

Heartbreaking and unfair - an entire team's passion reduced to this. I request you all with honesty, please don't watch, share, or discuss the film here. Respect their work. I stand with my friends and condemn the act, it's unforgivable!#JanaNayagan

- Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) April 10, 2026

Raghava Lawrence underlined the labour involved in production, noting, "A picture is more than just pleasure. It is the result of countless people's hard work, passion, and commitment. Piracy is not only unlawful; it is also a clear disrespect to all of the artists and technicians that worked on the picture. Those guilty for such atrocities should face severe consequences (sic).

Karthi, an actor, condemned the leak as "hurtful to an entire industry" and termed it "unfair, unethical, and condemnable." He encouraged viewers to support the squad by seeing the video through the right means.

The #JanaNayagan leak makes me angry.I've experienced personally the pain and sense of loss when something like this happens, early in my career. You feel like a target, you feel a loss of hope, it's not just about me, there are co-actors, directors, producers, and so many who...

- Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) April 11, 2026

Director Pa Ranjith voiced his disgust, stating, "The leak of #JanaNayagan is truly upsetting and completely unacceptable." It's upsetting for everyone associated with the project. Those guilty must be found and held accountable right now (sic)."

Veteran actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have previously criticised the leak. Rajinikanth demanded harsh action, while Kamal Haasan blamed the event on certification delays. Other industry members, such as Vishal, RJ Balaji, and Suriya, have expressed their worry and advised audiences not to interact with pirated content.

KVN Productions has launched a legal inquiry and warned that piracy is a criminal crime under copyright law.

ஜனநாயகன் திரைப்படம் இணையத்தில் யாராலோ வெளியிடப்பட்டிருப்பது அதிர்ச்சியையும்,வேதனையையும் அளிக்கிறது. திரை அமைப்புகள் இதற்கு எதிராகக் குரல் எழுப்பி, அரசு இதைச் செய்தவர்களைக் கண்டுபிடித்து கடுமையான தண்டனை அளிக்க வேண்டும். இது போன்ற குற்றம் இனியும் தொடரக்கூடாது.

- Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 10, 2026

Current difficulties for Jana Nayagan The leak comes as the picture faces continued delays due to certification concerns with the Central Board of picture Certification (CBFC). The film's theatrical release date was originally slated for January 9, however it has been postponed.

Although the filmmakers decided to contact the revising committee, the picture has yet to be certified. According to industry insiders, the delay is also due to Vijay's participation in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections as chairman of Tamika's Vettri Kazhagam.

Jana Nayagan is actor Vijay's final film. The film has yet to be certified.