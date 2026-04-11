BJP's Srinivasan Says Madurai South Not In Support Of DMK Alliance

BJP's candidate from Madurai South constituency Rama Srinivasan, on Saturday, stressed that neither the people of Tamil Nadu nor the Madurai South constituency are in support of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party in the upcoming Assembly elections.

'BJP is a Pan-Tamil Nadu Party'

Speaking to ANI, Srinivasan exuded confidence in the victory of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), underlining that the party's performance in previous elections will pose as an advantage this time. He noted that the BJP has emerged as a Pan-Tamil Nadu party as the party is contesting from nearly all the regions this time. "The campaign is going on very well. Our cadres are very enthusiastic. They have been working night and day. All our leaders are very keen to see that the South constituency is won by the BJP. Now, Tamil Nadu BJP is a Pan-Tamil Nadu party; we are contesting in almost all regions of Tamil Nadu we are contesting. In the last Parliamentary elections, we contested here and secured second position. So, this time we have an advantage. The same candidate is coming to this constituency, and my face is familiar to the people of this constituency. So, we are sure that we will win this constituency," he said.

'People's Mood is Against DMK'

Speaking on DMK, he said, "Anti-incumbency will help us. People's mood is against the DMK alliance. In Madurai South, the constituency narrative is also against the DMK alliance."

Election Overview

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)