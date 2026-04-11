Air Defense Downs 133 Of 160 Russian Drones Launched Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

Starting at 6:00 p.m. on April 10, the enemy launched 160 strike UAVs of the Shahed,“Gerbera,” and“Italmas” types, as well as other types of drones, from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), temporarily occupied Donetsk, and Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea). About 100 of them were Shahed-type drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Russian military loses 1,440 soldiers and three air defense systems in past 24 hours

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 11, air defense forces shot down or neutralized 133 drones in northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine.

Hits by 20 attack UAVs were recorded at 10 locations, as well as the crash of downed drones (debris) at 11 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy drones in the airspace.

As reported by Ukrinform, two people were killed in Odesa on the night of April 11 when Russian drones struck a residential area; two more victims are currently in the hospital.