Six Wounded In Kherson Region Over Past 24 Hours In Russian Attacks
“Russian troops struck critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas in the region's settlements, damaging four high-rise buildings and three private homes. The occupiers also destroyed a farm, a gas station, and private vehicles,” the statement said.Read also: Russian strike s in Sumy region injure 23 over past 24 hours
Antonivka, Inzhenerne, Molodizhne, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Bilozerka, Zorivka, and Kizomys were subjected to enemy drone attacks, airstrikes, and artillery shelling, Nezlamne, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, Mykilsk, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Rakivka, Tiahynka, Odradokamianka, Olhivka, Novoraisk, Khreshchenivka, Novovorontsovka, Zolota Balka, Vesele, and the city of Kherson.
As reported by Ukrinform, a medical facility for people requiring special care and treatment was damaged in Stepanivka, Kherson region, as a result of Russian airstrikes.
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