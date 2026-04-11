Regional Conflict Inflicts Heavy Damage On Iran's Petrochemical Plants

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran's petrochemical plants have sustained significant damage as a result of military airstrikes carried out by the United States and Israel, Hossein Alimorad, former head of development and planning at the National Petrochemical Company (NPC), told reporters, Trend reports.

Speaking to local media, he noted that several complexes belonging to the Persian Gulf Petrochemical Company in Bushehr Province were struck, which is expected to negatively impact overall production and exports.

Alimorad added that the attacks have directly or indirectly affected the output of more than 50 petrochemical complexes in Bushehr Province, while also leading to the suspension of production at over 10 facilities in other regions.

He emphasized that petrochemical products account for more than 25% of Iran's non-oil exports, underscoring the scale of the disruption.

“The strike on the Persian Gulf Fajr Energy Company complex has severely affected electricity supply to petrochemical plants in the region. The power plant operating within this complex has a production capacity of 1.5 million megawatts and played a key role in supplying electricity to petrochemical facilities,” he said.

Alimorad further warned that delays in commissioning planned petrochemical plants could reduce the country's current production by approximately 76%, leading to a decline in both exports and revenues.

On February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Strikes were carried out against the country's largest cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats emanating from the Islamic Republic. As a result of the strikes on Iran, the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other key figures in the leadership were killed. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel. Iran also targeted U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region's energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have surged.

On April 7, the U.S. and Iran reached an agreement on a temporary ceasefire lasting approximately two weeks, aimed at preventing further escalation of hostilities and creating opportunities for negotiations. According to reports, the agreement was reached with Pakistan acting as a mediator. One of the key points is Iran's commitment to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping, and the parties also agreed to cease attacks and prepare for negotiations.