Iran's International Internet Connectivity Remains Suspended

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran has been without internet access for more than 1,000 hours, Trend reports, citing the real-time digital monitoring platform NetBlocks.

The platform reported that while Iran's domestic intranet, used for internal communications, banking operations, and other services, remains operational, access to the World Wide Web (WWW) has been unavailable for over 41 days.

According to the information, the Iranian government restricted access to the international network following the outbreak of war in the country.

NetBlocks is a global internet monitoring platform that tracks outages, social media restrictions, and cybersecurity incidents in real time, providing transparency on digital rights and access to information based on technical measurements and open-source data.

On February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Strikes were carried out against the country's largest cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats emanating from the Islamic Republic. As a result of the strikes on Iran, the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other key figures in the leadership were killed. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel. Iran also targeted U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region's energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have surged.

On April 7, the U.S. and Iran reached an agreement on a temporary ceasefire lasting approximately two weeks, aimed at preventing further escalation of hostilities and creating opportunities for negotiations. According to reports, the agreement was reached with Pakistan acting as a mediator. One of the key points is Iran's commitment to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping, and the parties also agreed to cease attacks and prepare for negotiations.