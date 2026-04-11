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UK Develops National Plan for Potential Wartime Readiness
(MENAFN) United Kingdom is working on a new nationwide preparedness framework aimed at enabling a coordinated shift into wartime readiness if needed, according to its top military official on Friday.
In comments to a news outlet, Air Chief Marshal Richard Knighton said the updated approach would bring back aspects of an older “war book” model, while redesigning it for today’s security environment and infrastructure challenges.
He explained that the initiative is intended to strengthen national resilience by encouraging broader awareness of potential threats. He warned that long-standing assumptions about stable peace can no longer be taken for granted, adding that the public may need to take a more active role in supporting national defense preparedness.
The plan, being coordinated through the Cabinet Office, is designed to ensure that essential systems such as energy, water, and transportation remain functional not only in natural disasters but also in the event of hostile attacks.
The original “war book” system, developed during the First World War and later used during the Cold War, provided detailed instructions for how society and government would mobilize during crises, including military deployment and resource rationing. It was eventually phased out in the early 21st century following the end of the Cold War era.
In comments to a news outlet, Air Chief Marshal Richard Knighton said the updated approach would bring back aspects of an older “war book” model, while redesigning it for today’s security environment and infrastructure challenges.
He explained that the initiative is intended to strengthen national resilience by encouraging broader awareness of potential threats. He warned that long-standing assumptions about stable peace can no longer be taken for granted, adding that the public may need to take a more active role in supporting national defense preparedness.
The plan, being coordinated through the Cabinet Office, is designed to ensure that essential systems such as energy, water, and transportation remain functional not only in natural disasters but also in the event of hostile attacks.
The original “war book” system, developed during the First World War and later used during the Cold War, provided detailed instructions for how society and government would mobilize during crises, including military deployment and resource rationing. It was eventually phased out in the early 21st century following the end of the Cold War era.
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