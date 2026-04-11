Stirrings For CM's Chair Begin As Kerala Awaits Verdict

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 11 (IANS) Even before the election results are announced, a quiet but unmistakable race for the Chief Minister's chair has begun within the Congress-led UDF in Kerala, which is spoiled for choice due to the strong leaders it has from the state.

While a section within the party feels that any discussion on the top post should be avoided at this stage, remarks by Ernakulam DCC President Mohammed Shiyas have stirred debate.

Shiyas who is a candidate and the closest aide of Leader of Opposition, V.D. Satheesan, expressed hope that someone from Ernakulam would become Chief Minister if the UDF returns to power.

His comment sparked sharp reactions within the Congress, with leaders from both the 'I' and 'A' groups stating that such statements were unnecessary at this juncture.

Supporters of Satheesan have clarified that only a part of Shiyas' statement was highlighted out of context.

Behind the scenes, however, senior leaders have already begun manoeuvring to secure support among MLAs and within the AICC.

With the UDF expecting a victory of no fewer than 90 seats, the leadership question has inevitably moved into focus.

Several names are already in circulation as potential Chief Ministerial contenders.

Leader of Opposition, V.D. Satheesan, and former Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala are widely seen as frontrunners for the top job.

Another influential figure in the race is AICC General Secretary and Alappuzha MP, K.C. Venugopal, considered a potential dark horse.

Other leaders such as Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and K. Muraleedharan, son of four-time Chief Minister K. Karunakaran, are also seen as contenders.

Amid the speculation, Satheesan said he is not anxious, having experienced political setbacks before.

Chennithala maintained that the next Chief Minister would be someone from Kerala.

K.C. Venugopal defended the freedom of opinion within the Congress, stating that there was nothing wrong in K. Sudhakaran expressing his preference for Chennithala.

KPCC Working President P.C. Vishnunath expressed confidence that a decision on the leadership would be taken without prolonged controversy.

The Indian Union Muslim League has urged that the selection of the Chief Minister be made without internal conflict.

Unlike the Congress, where leaders often speak openly about their ambitions, the CPI(M) has projected a united front behind Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Although the party insists it does not name a Chief Ministerial candidate in advance, its campaign has strongly centered on Vijayan, reinforcing the narrative of a possible third term.

As the political climate intensifies, Satheesan and Chennithala remain confident of a sweeping UDF victory.

In contrast, BJP state President Rajeev Chandrasekhar locked in a close contest in Nemom, maintains that Kerala could be heading for a hung Assembly, with the BJP winning multiple seats.

The answers to all these questions will be known on May 4, when the election results are announced.