Jenna Ortega On Taking Time Off: I Was So Scared

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Actress Jenna Ortega said she was "so scared" of taking time off from work, but she learned how to "entertain" herself and embraced "real domestic stuff" during her downtime this year.

The Wednesday star took several months off this year and she initially worried about how she would fill her days without a job.

During an appearance on Kid Cudi's Big Bro podcast, the“Wednesday” star said: "I was so scared. I was so scared. I remember the first few weeks I thought: 'OK, I don't really know what to do with my hands. Maybe I should, like, pick up a hobby?'"

However, Ortega was able to embrace her time off, and she enjoyed being able to cook after spending so much time away from home while working, reports co.

She said: "I learned so much about what I enjoy and what I don't enjoy. I know how to entertain myself real well now, and I just got to do real domestic stuff that I was missing out on for a while, like cooking. I never got to cook because you're living in a hotel room."

Ortega went on to reveal that one of her main passions is reading, and she loves going shopping for books, saying they are one thing she will never clear out of her home, reports co.

She said: "I buy a lot of books.. Books I love. I have so many books. And it's so nice, onset when I'm bored, (it's) another way to hear a story. Something that doesn't involve a screen...

"If I'm going to go out and buy something, you can take me to clothing stores, you can take me to supermarkets whatever, the only place I'm going to buy something is going to be the book store. I already have 10 books that I need to read or whatever but there's really good used books...

"I really like not knowing anything about an author and going off of a cover occasionally. That's

like a love language."

Ortega also revealed she enjoys hunting for bargains in antiques stores while she also collects movie posters.