Bhuppi Rana Gang's Sahil Chauhan Deported From Thailand, Arrested At Delhi Airport

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), working in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs, has facilitated the return of wanted fugitive Sahil Chauhan from Thailand, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Chauhan, who is wanted by Haryana Police in several criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, and offences involving illegal firearms, is considered a key operative of the Bhuppi Rana Gang active across Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh.

He was brought back to India on Friday, according to officials.

The CBI said that Chauhan was involved in a 2017 firing incident linked to gang rivalry.

On January 4, 2017, he allegedly opened fire at Monu Rana inside the Jagadhari Court Complex in Haryana's Yamunanagar, when the latter was produced for a hearing in pending criminal cases.

A chargesheet was subsequently filed against Chauhan, and he was later sentenced to 10 years in prison. However, after securing bail, he absconded and fled the country, evading law enforcement agencies for years.

The agency further stated that, acting on a request from Haryana Police, the National Central Bureau in New Delhi had issued a Red Notice against Chauhan through INTERPOL channels.

Following sustained coordination, Chauhan was geo-located in Bangkok and deported to India. He arrived at Delhi's international airport on April 10, where he was taken into custody by a Haryana Police team.

Officials highlighted that the CBI, in its capacity as India's National Central Bureau for INTERPOL, works closely with domestic law enforcement agencies through the BHARATPOL platform to facilitate international cooperation.

"CBI, as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with all Law Enforcement Agencies in India through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL channels. More than 150 wanted criminals have been brought back in the last few years through coordination via INTERPOL channels," they added.