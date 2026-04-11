MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Americas Cardroom Brings Back $10M Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms this weekend Special High Five Edition showcases two major online poker tournaments

April 11, 2026 1:56 AM EDT | Source: AMRYTT MEDIA

San Jose, Costa Rica--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2026) - Americas Cardroom marks the return of its Dual Mystery Bounty Venom tourneys this weekend, offering a combined $10 million in guaranteed prize pools.







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These two headline events are part of a special High Five edition and begin this Sunday, April 12 with Day 1A. There is an $8 million guaranteed NLH tournament and a $2 million guaranteed PLO tournament, each featuring a $2,650 buy-in.

What sets these tournaments apart is the mystery bounty format, where players can unlock significant rewards through knockouts. The top bounty reaches $500,000 in the NLH and $200,000 in the PLO, with every elimination on Day 2 worth at least $5,000.

Players can take part in five starting flights, with the option to re-enter and build larger stacks heading into Day 2 on Monday, April 27. By that point, all remaining players will have secured a payout. The final tables are set for Tuesday, April 28.

Entry is accessible through a wide range of Venom Fever satellites, including low-cost and free options, making the events available to players at different bankroll levels.

"After the incredible turnout and massive payouts in March's $50 Million OSS XL, Spring 2026 is shaping up to be epic," said Americas Cardroom Pro Chris Moneymaker.

Recent Mystery Bounty Venom tournaments have delivered strong participation and prize pools exceeding guarantees, reinforcing their position as flagship events on the platform.

About Americas Cardroom

Formerly known as ACR Poker, Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The network has been dealing cards since 2001 and remains one of the most trusted names in online poker. Consistently ranked first in payment processing and cashout reliability, Americas Cardroom provides a world-class online poker experience for players around the world.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: ...

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE: Americas Cardroom

Website:

Country: Costa Rica

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Source: AMRYTT MEDIA