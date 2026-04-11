Indonesia Can't Stay Silent On China's UUV Incursion

MENAFN - Asia Times) The discovery of a suspected Chinese unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) in the Lombok Strait is not a routine maritime incident. It is a breach of Indonesia's strategic space.

Found by a local fisherman inside Archipelagic Sea Lane II (ALKI II), the device - marked with“CSIC,” linking it to China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation - points to unauthorized undersea activity in one of the country's most critical maritime corridors.

This demands more than caution. It demands a response from Indonesia. The Lombok Strait is not peripheral water. It is a strategic chokepoint linking the Pacific and Indian Oceans, used for global trade and, crucially, for submarine transit due to its depth.

Control over this corridor is central to Indonesia's maritime sovereignty. Allowing foreign systems to operate there without consequence weakens that control in practice, regardless of what legal boundaries say on paper.

UUVs are built to be invisible and patient - qualities that make them ideal for surveillance and deeply problematic when found in someone else's waters without permission.

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While they can collect scientific data, they are equally capable of mapping seabeds, recording acoustic signatures and supporting submarine operations. In modern naval strategy, this constitutes intelligence collection - not passive research.

Treating this ambiguity as acceptable is a strategic mistake. It creates space for deniable intrusion. Over time, it normalizes foreign presence beneath Indonesia's waters without consent or oversight.

Indonesia's current posture - investigate, avoid escalation, wait for clarity - is inadequate given the stakes. Strategic ambiguity benefits the actor deploying the system, not the state whose waters are being penetrated.

Jakarta should respond clearly and assertively. First, it should publicly declare that any unauthorized deployment of unmanned underwater systems within its archipelagic sea lanes constitutes a violation of its sovereign rights. Transit passage does not include covert surveillance. This must be stated without qualification.

Second, Jakarta should summon Chinese officials for a formal explanation. Silence should not be tolerated. If no credible answer is provided, Indonesia should say so publicly. Diplomatic discomfort is justified when national security is at stake.

Third, Indonesia must immediately prioritize undersea domain awareness. At present, the country is effectively blind below the surface - a strategic vulnerability that can no longer be ignored. Investment in seabed sensors, acoustic monitoring and anti-submarine capabilities is no longer optional. It is urgent.

The fact that a fisherman, not a detection system, found the device is not incidental. It is evidence of a critical gap in national capability.

Fourth, Indonesia should deepen operational cooperation with capable partners such as Australia, Japan and India. This is not alignment - it is capacity-building. Without external expertise and technology, closing the undersea surveillance gap will take far longer than the strategic environment allows.

Fifth, Indonesia should lead efforts to establish regional rules governing unmanned underwater systems. The absence of clear norms enables exactly this kind of activity. If Indonesia does not push for new standards, it will be forced to operate under rules set by others.

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Strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific is moving underwater - quieter, harder to detect and easier to deny than anything that happens on the surface. That makes it more dangerous for states that fail to adapt.

Indonesia cannot afford to treat this incident as an isolated case or a technical curiosity. It is a direct challenge to control over its maritime domain.

The last time a foreign UUV appeared in these waters and went unanswered, it came back. Restraint without consequence is not patience - it is permission.

Indonesia does not need confrontation. But it does need to impose costs - diplomatic, political and strategic - on unauthorized activity in its waters. Sovereignty is not declared. It is enforced - or it isn't.

If Jakarta fails to act decisively now, it will not just lose visibility beneath the surface. It will lose control of it.

Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat is director of the China-Indonesia Desk at the Jakarta-based Center of Economic and Law Studies (CELIOS) independent research institute.



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