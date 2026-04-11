Treemendous Tree Care Expands Specialized Stump Grinding Services To Mount Clemens, Michigan

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Southeast Michigan's trusted stump removal professionals deepen their commitment to Mount Clemens property owners, bringing top-of-the-line equipment and a 100% satisfaction guarantee to every stump grinding job.

MOUNT CLEMENS, Michigan – Treemendous Tree Care LLC, one of Southeast Michigan's most recognized names in professional tree care, has announced the expansion of its specialized stump grinding services in Mount Clemens, extending its full-service stump and root removal capabilities to meet growing demand from homeowners and commercial property managers across the Mount Clemens area who are ready to reclaim their properties from the hazards, pests, and eyesores that neglected stumps create.

Having served the Mount Clemens community and the broader Southeast Michigan region since 2019, Treemendous Tree Care has built its reputation on a straightforward promise: show up with the right equipment, the right expertise, and a crew that treats every property with the same care they'd want shown to their own. The company's expanded stump grinding presence in Mount Clemens brings that same standard to one of the most overlooked and underestimated steps in the tree removal process.

For many homeowners and property managers, having a tree removed feels like the finish line. But the stump left behind is often where the real problems begin. Treemendous Tree Care LLC regularly helps Mount Clemens residents understand the full scope of what an unaddressed stump can do to a property, and why professional removal is always the smarter long-term choice.

“Most people think a stump is just an eyesore, and they'll deal with it eventually,” said Harry Houck, Owner of Treemendous Tree Care LLC.“But we see what actually happens when stumps are left alone: the pest activity, the fungal spread, the liability risks on commercial properties. Getting the stump out isn't the last step in tree removal. It's the step that protects everything you already invested in.”

Treemendous Tree Care's certified professionals help Mount Clemens homeowners and property managers evaluate the true risk profile of unaddressed stumps, including:

Safety and liability hazards: stumps are a leading cause of trip and fall injuries on residential and commercial properties, and on business premises, which can create significant legal exposure Pest and wildlife activity: decaying stumps attract rats, mice, chipmunks, termites, roaches, wasps, and other unwanted guests that can migrate from the stump to the structure Fungal and bacterial spread: rotting stumps become active breeding grounds for harmful microbes and fungal growth that can threaten nearby healthy trees and plant life Equipment damage: stumps and surface roots left in place pose a constant risk to lawnmowers and yard equipment, with blade strikes capable of producing high-speed projectiles Lost planting opportunities and reduced property value: stumps prevent replanting in the affected area and consistently factor into lower appraisals and buyer negotiations at the point of sale

Treemendous Tree Care offers Mount Clemens property owners three distinct service options, each designed to match the specific needs of the site and the homeowner's goals:

Stump Grinding: the company's most requested service, using a professional-grade turbo diesel stump grinder to reduce the stump to wood chips and dust, either flush with the ground or several inches below the surface, depending on the property owner's preference. The root system remains in place.

Full Stump Removal: for property owners who want a true clean slate, this option involves cutting through and extracting the entire root system along with the stump, using heavy equipment designed for the task. This is the preferred approach when replanting is planned for the cleared area.

Root Grinding: performed alongside stump grinding or independently, root grinding targets visible surface roots around the stump area to deliver a cleaner, more finished yard appearance and eliminate hidden root hazards that can damage lawn equipment over time.

Every job follows Treemendous Tree Care's proven six-step process: a free on-site estimate, a detailed plan and itemized quote, same-day scheduling when possible, professional execution with full attention to surrounding landscape protection, a walkthrough review with the property owner, and a thorough cleanup before the crew leaves the property.

Free estimates, always: no charges just to assess the job, unlike some competitors Licensed and fully insured: proper credentials that protect the property owner at every stage of the work Company-owned turbo diesel stump grinder: not rented equipment, not outdated machinery; the right tool for every job Transparent, communicative crews: consistently praised by customers for clear, friendly communication from first visit through final walkthrough 100% satisfaction guarantee: the job isn't done until the property owner says it is

Mount Clemens residents and commercial property managers can schedule a free stump grinding estimate by visiting treemendoustreecarellc or contacting the company directly.

Treemendous Tree Care LLC is a locally owned and operated tree care company serving Mount Clemens and the broader Southeast Michigan region, including Chesterfield Township, Macomb Township, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, St. Clair Shores, Warren, and surrounding communities. Founded in 2019, the company provides professional stump grinding, stump removal, root grinding, tree trimming, pruning, and tree removal services: all delivered by licensed, fully insured crews using company-owned, top-of-the-line equipment. Treemendous Tree Care LLC is committed to safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible tree care, and backs every job with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. To schedule a free estimate, visit treemendoustreecarellc or call (248) 712-1572.

22832 Macomb Industrial DrClinton TownshipMIUnited States(248) 712-1572

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