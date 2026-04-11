Sagarmala: 315 Projects Worth Rs 1.57 Lakh Crore Completed To Boost Maritime Sector

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) India's maritime sector has seen significant expansion in capacity, connectivity, and operational efficiency over the past decade and the Sagarmala programme has contributed to the modernisation of ports, the development of coastal and inland waterway infrastructure, and the enhancement of cargo handling capabilities, an official fact-sheet said on Saturday.

Over the past 11 years, the Sagarmala programme has delivered measurable outcomes. Sagarmala 2.0, supported with Rs 85,482 crore, aims to catalyse Rs 3.6 lakh crore in investment.

Around 845 projects, estimated at Rs 6.06 lakh crore, have been taken up under the programme. As of March 24, 2026, 315 projects worth Rs 1.57 lakh crore have been completed, while 210 projects are currently under implementation, and 320 projects are in the planning stage.

“Completed projects have added measurable capacity, reduced vessel turnaround times, and supported port-led industrial and coastal community development. Collectively, the initiatives provide a structured approach to sustaining growth and strengthening India's maritime infrastructure for trade and industrial activities,” the official statement stated.

India's major ports have collectively handled a record 915.17 million tonnes (MT) of cargo during FY 2025–26, surpassing the annual target of 904 MT. This marks a year-on-year growth of 7.06 per cent, demonstrating sustained growth in maritime trade.

Average vessel turnaround time declined significantly from 96 hours in 2014 to 49.5 hours in 2025, indicating improved port efficiency and faster cargo handling.

Moreover, Indian ports have strengthened their global presence, with 9 ports ranking among the world's top 100, including Visakhapatnam Port, which ranks among the top 20 ports for container traffic.

Cargo movement through inland waterways increased from 18.10 MTPA in FY 2013–14 to 145.50 MTPA in FY 2024-25, representing a growth of about 700 per cent, contributing to a more efficient and diversified logistics system.

A total of 11 fishing harbour projects, costing Rs 1,057 crore, have been completed, directly benefiting more than 30,000 fishermen.

Beyond infrastructure, the programme has contributed to improving livelihoods in coastal communities through targeted skill development initiatives.

The Sagarmala Programme has estimated a cumulative employment potential of around 1 crore jobs, including 40 lakh direct and 60 lakh indirect employment opportunities, driven by port-led industrialisation and the expansion of maritime and related infrastructure.

-IANS

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