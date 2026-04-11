President Murmu, PM Modi Honour Mahatma Phule On 200Th Birth Anniversary

Leaders pay floral tribute at Parliament

President Droupadi Murmu, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday paid a floral tribute to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his 200th birth anniversary at Prerna Sthal on the Parliament premises. Among other leaders, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and JP Nadda, and former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh also paid tribute to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

Who was Mahatma Jyotirao Phule?

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule was a renowned Indian social activist, reformer, and writer from Maharashtra. Born on April 11, 1827, in Satara, Maharashtra, he's best known for his tireless efforts to eradicate the caste system, promote women's education, and empower the oppressed. He, along with his followers, formed the Satyashodhak Samaj (Society of Seekers of Truth) to attain equal rights for peasants and people from lower castes. Phule is regarded as an important figure in Maharashtra's social reform movement. He and his wife, Savitribai Phule, were pioneers of women's education in India.

Tributes from key leaders

Paying tribute to the social reformer, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla wrote on X, "On the 200th birth anniversary of the great social reformer, visionary of the era, and revolutionary sun Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Ji, I offer millions of salutations. Mahatma Phule transformed education into the most powerful medium for positive change in society, thereby opening new doors of opportunity for the deprived, the exploited, and women."

"His struggle against social evils, caste discrimination, and inequalities was not merely a movement, but a comprehensive social awakening that gave a new direction to India's consciousness. His vision of a society based on the values of equality, justice, and human dignity continues to serve as an inspiration for us even today. The thoughts, struggles, and ideals of Mahatma Phule Ji will continue to inspire future generations ceaselessly," the X post read.

PM Modi on Phule's principles

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Independence Day, announced that the 200th birth anniversary of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule would be commemorated with events aimed at transforming lives.

Emphasising Phule's principles, PM Modi stated, "In the very near future, the 200th birth anniversary of great social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule is coming up. We are going to kickstart events for the anniversary. In the principles of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the mantras he gave, lie inspiration for us - priority to the backwards. Giving priority to the poor, we want to scale the heights of transformation, and with transparent strategies, we want to bring forth the backward and poor." (ANI)

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