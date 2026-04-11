Hansika Motwani's Personal Life In Spotlight Amid Divorce, Rs 2 Crore Legal Battle

Allu Arjun's co-star, Hansika Motwani, has become a hot topic in her personal life. She's making headlines for her divorce from her husband, Sohail Kathuria, and a court battle with her sister-in-law, Muskan Nancy.

Hansika Motwani, the 'Desamuduru' beauty who won hearts in Telugu and Tamil films, is facing a really tough time. The star, who always smiles on screen, is now dealing with tears and court cases in her real life. Her marriage is ending and she's also fighting a legal battle with her own family, making it a hot topic in the film industry.Everyone remembers when Hansika married businessman Sohail Kathuria a few years ago. Their wedding photos from a Jaipur palace went viral on social media. Everyone thought they were a 'made for each other' couple. But something went wrong behind the scenes, and their differences grew. The latest news is that the couple has divorced by mutual consent. Sources say they have been distant for a while, even though they kept it quiet.If the divorce wasn't enough, Hansika is also in a legal fight with her ex-sister-in-law, Muskan Nancy James. She has filed a massive ₹2 crore defamation suit, which has created a sensation. Hansika went to court alleging that Muskan is damaging her reputation with false social media posts. But Muskan has hit back, claiming Hansika subjected her to mental harassment and interfered too much in family matters.The fight seems to be about more than just family drama; money is also involved. Hansika's petition reportedly states the trouble started over a ₹27 lakh loan. She claims that when she asked for the money back, Muskan started making false accusations. Hansika's lawyers argue that Muskan's claims of domestic violence and mental abuse are just a way to blackmail her. Meanwhile, Muskan's cryptic posts on social media are adding fuel to the fire.The whole matter is now with the court. Hansika is demanding that Muskan take back her allegations and issue a public apology. Even the fans are divided on this. Some say Hansika is being unfairly targeted, while others are commenting that there might be some truth to her sister-in-law's claims.