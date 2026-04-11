Russian Strikes On Residential Buildings In Sumy Injure 14 In One Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Fourteen residents of Sumy were injured as a result of today's strikes by enemy UAVs on residential buildings. Among the wounded is a 14-year-old boy. He received the necessary medical care on the spot,” Hryhorov said.

Invaders strike high-rise inwith drone, casualties reported

He noted that an 87-year-old woman has been hospitalized, and most of the victims are elderly people.

Everyone is receiving the necessary assistance.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian military struck a high-rise building in Sumy with a drone; there are casualties.

Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration