Russian Strikes On Residential Buildings In Sumy Injure 14 In One Day
“Fourteen residents of Sumy were injured as a result of today's strikes by enemy UAVs on residential buildings. Among the wounded is a 14-year-old boy. He received the necessary medical care on the spot,” Hryhorov said.Read also: Invaders strike high-rise in Sumy with drone, casualties reported
He noted that an 87-year-old woman has been hospitalized, and most of the victims are elderly people.
Everyone is receiving the necessary assistance.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian military struck a high-rise building in Sumy with a drone; there are casualties.
Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration
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