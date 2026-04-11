Two Ukrzaliznytsia Officials In Kyiv Suspected Of UAH 4.4M Embezzlement In Equipment Procurement Case
They are charged under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (appropriation, embezzlement, or misappropriation of property through abuse of office).
Investigators established that in 2023, the officials concluded a contract with a private company for the supply of equipment necessary for locomotive operations. The goods were purchased at inflated prices.Read also: Court sentences Russian agent who attempted to derail a Ukrzaliznytsia train to up to 15 years in prison
As a result, Ukrzaliznytsia suffered material losses exceeding UAH 4.4 million.
The article's sanction provides for imprisonment from 7 to 12 years, with disqualification from holding certain positions or engaging in certain activities for up to three years, as well as confiscation of property.
Illustrative photo: Ukrzaliznytsia
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