Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense on Saturday detected the presence of 17 sorties of Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels and an official ship operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Saturday. Of the 17, 15 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern part ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "17 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 15 out of 17 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded." 17 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 15 out of 17 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and... twitter/RPTCcxvrr6 - 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) (@MoNDefense) April 11, 2026

Earlier on Friday, the MND detected seven sorties of Chinese military aircraft, seven military vessels and an official ship operating around itself. All seven sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern part ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "7 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 7 out of 7 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded." 7 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 7 out of 7 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and... twitter/VkBAi0Cyap - 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) (@MoNDefense) April 10, 2026

Historical Context of the China-Taiwan Dispute

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements. Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its own government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

Origins of the Sovereignty Claim

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating the Ming loyalist Koxinga. However, Taiwan remained a peripheral region under limited Qing control. The key shift came in 1895, when the Qing ceded Taiwan to Japan after the First Sino-Japanese War, marking Taiwan as a Japanese colony for 50 years.

Post-WWII and the Chinese Civil War

After Japan's defeat in World War II, Taiwan was returned to Chinese control, but the sovereignty transfer was not formalised. In 1949, the Chinese Civil War resulted in the establishment of the People's Republic of China (PRC) on the mainland, while the Republic of China (ROC) retreated to Taiwan, asserting its claim to govern all of China. This led to dual sovereignty claims: the PRC over the mainland and the ROC over Taiwan. Taiwan has operated as a de facto independent state but has avoided declaring formal independence to prevent military conflict with the PRC, United Service Institution of India. (ANI)

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