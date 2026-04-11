Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain Forecast Issued For South Bengal? Check Here

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: After days of non-stop storms and rain, the state is finally getting a break. The Met office says that from Saturday to Monday, South Bengal will see less rain and higher temperatures

The sun is finally out after several days of storms and rain. The temperature started climbing yesterday. According to the Met office, this pleasant weather will last a few more days. The sky over South Bengal will remain cloudy for the next 24 hours, with a chance of some rain.The weather department has confirmed that the intensity of storms and rain will decrease. Temperatures in South Bengal are expected to go up. From Saturday to Monday, there's no forecast for storms or rain anywhere in South Bengal. Today, Saturday, most districts will stay dry. Kolkata's maximum temperature will be around 34 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 26 degrees.But the relief is temporary. South Bengal will see rain again on Tuesday and Wednesday. The downpour will start on Tuesday in Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, and Bankura. On Wednesday, Murshidabad and Nadia could also get some showers.The forecast also predicts a chance of rain on Wednesday. Districts like South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, and Purulia might get drenched. These areas could experience light rain accompanied by thunderstorms.

Good news for the weekend. From Sunday to Monday, most districts will remain dry. This includes Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, Purba Bardhaman, Murshidabad, and Nadia.

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