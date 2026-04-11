Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 23: Ranveer Singh Starrer Film Slows Down Collects THIS Much

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 23: 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' continues its massive box office run despite a noticeable slowdown in daily earnings. Here's a quick breakdown of its performance, trends, and overall global success so far

The Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, opened to extraordinary numbers and quickly became one of the actor's highest-grossing films.

However, after a stellar three-week run, the film has started to slow down. From earning over Rs 7 crore on weekdays, collections dipped to Rs 6.70 crore on Day 23 (Friday), reflecting a gradual decline as the film enters its fourth week.

Despite the recent dip, the film's overall numbers remain highly impressive. Its India net collection has crossed Rs 1,055 crore, with gross domestic earnings touching around Rs 1,263 crore.

Internationally, the film has added around Rs 408 crore, pushing its worldwide total to approximately Rs 1,671 crore. The film is now steadily approaching the Rs 1,700 crore milestone, underlining its global appeal and sustained audience interest.

The film saw explosive growth in its first week with Rs 624.47 crore, followed by a strong second week (Rs 263.65 crore). The third week witnessed a sharper drop, contributing Rs 110.60 crore.

On Day 23, the majority of earnings came from the Hindi version (Rs 6.50 crore), while regional versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam contributed marginally.

The film's narrative-following undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi navigating crime networks-along with a star-studded cast including Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal, has played a major role in its strong theatrical run.

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