Bengal Polls A BJP-TMC Fight, Congress Is 'Media Hype': NV Subhash

'Congress is nowhere to be seen'

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) With the West Bengal Assembly elections just weeks away, the BJP has launched a scathing verbal offensive against the Congress party, labeling it a politically spent force in the state. Speaking with ANI, BJP spokesperson NV Subhash, speaking from Hyderabad, dismissed recent allegations of polarisation made by the Congress and asserted that the upcoming electoral battle is strictly a two-way contest between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). Subhash ridiculed the Congress's attempt to remain relevant in Bengal, highlighting their long absence from power and dwindling seat count. While dismissing the Congress as a "media hype" creation, Subhash made it clear that the BJP's sights are set squarely on unseating Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"The BJP asks, where is the Congress in West Bengal? It has been ages since you formed a govt. Even the Left parties are nowhere to be seen. The BJP is very clear in the development of West Bengal. We have clearly given several issues in the manifesto which can be implemented. Whereas the Congress party's manifesto is a bunch of lies and a pack of completely false manifesto. Congress cannot even win a single seat in West Bengal but it wanted to create some kind of a divisive politics to at least get deposit. We are very sure that we will definitely a very good result in West Bengal along with Assam and other 3 states. Congress is nowhere to be seen in West Bengal. It is nothing but only media hype so that they can at least get deposit. The main opponent for the BJP is TMC. Mamata Banerjee's days are numbered. We are 100% sure that in the upcoming Assembly elections, the BJP will have a very good number so that it can form the Govt," said NV Subhash.

War of words over polarisation

The remarks follow criticisms from West Bengal Congress President Subhankar Sarkar, who accused the BJP and TMC of collaborating to polarize the electorate for mutual political gain. "West Bengal Congress president Subhankar Sarkar claims that the BJP, along with TMC, is playing politics, dividing the state and polarising - thus getting the benefit on that," said NV Subhash.

Manifesto battle: 'Sankalp Patra' vs 'catalogue of jumlas'

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the BJP's manifesto, "Sankalp Patra", on Friday for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The BJP's manifesto, themed around the concept of "Sonar Bangla" (Golden Bengal), promises a radical shift in governance, focusing heavily on national security, youth employment, and women's safety. Amit Shah pitched it as a roadmap to transform Bengal from "despair to development" in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India. Shah also slammed the TMC government, alleging that 15 years of its rule had led to a breakdown of law and order and widespread public discontent.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Friday called the BJP's manifesto a "recycled catalogue of jumlas, broken promises, and deception."

The remarks come as high-stakes campaigning intensifies for the polling of the 294-member West Bengal Assembly, which will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)