IPL 2026: Rajasthan Captain Parag Hails 'Clinical' Team Performance After Win Iver RCB

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 11 (IANS) Riyan Parag admitted Rajasthan Royals were not at their best at the venue in previous seasons, but praised his side's clinical all-round display after their win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, while adding that despite a strong effort, they still felt they conceded 20 runs above par.

"Keeping previous years in mind, we were not up to the mark (at this venue but todav was verv clinical. The way we bowled, the way we started, we would have taken 200 but still felt 20 above par (because of the wickets we took through the middle). Should have restricted them to 170ish. This is a wicket where not a lot of sixes are hit down the ground off the spinners. We gave room and played into the batter's hands. We put enough prep in Guwahati and Jaipur. We knew what the black soil does here. We were well prepared for any home game. Did not feel like a home game, but we were prepared. Before the start of the season, we wanted to be a team that assesses and adapts well. Having played on some sticky pitches, once we get a belter, we will do even well," RR captain Parag said after the match.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi led a powerful attack to kick off Rajasthan Royals' chase, easily dismantling Royal Challengers Bengaluru's bowling with bold shots as hosts continue to be on top with a six-wicket win over RCB.

The teenager played with stunning audacity, his clean, powerful swings sending the ball racing to the fence at will, with 15 of his 26 deliveries fetching boundaries.

By the time he miscued one off Krunal Pandya, the damage had already been done, putting Rajasthan Royals firmly in control. Though they endured a brief wobble, slipping from 129/1 to 134/4, the foundation laid by Suryavanshi ensured the chase remained well within reach.

"Everyone loves him and having him around. He likes eating stuff anc going out. We try to make that available for him He is still a kid. And he loves batting," Parag added.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru had a dramatic start as Jofra Archer dismissed Phil Salt with a sharp bouncer on the very first ball. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal countered well, putting together a quick 45-run partnership in just 17 balls, but Rajasthan responded strongly. Archer removed Padikkal, while Ravi Bishnoi changed the game with two quick wickets, bowling Kohli and getting Krunal Pandya out. Sharp fielding from Shimron Hetmyer made things worse for RCB. Jitesh Sharma also got out shortly after, leaving RCB struggling at 76/5 in 8.4 overs.

Romario Shepherd offered a brief counterattack, scoring a rapid 22 before being dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja. Debutant Venkatesh Iyer then partnered with Rajat Patidar, shifting the momentum. Patidar went from a cautious start to a fast half-century, marked by several sixes. However, he ultimately fell to Sandeep Sharma. A late effort from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Iyer (29 off 15) helped RCB reach a good total of 201/8 in their 20-over quota.