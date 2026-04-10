Minister Of Municipality Says Food Market Stability In Qatar Top Priority

MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah has said that food market stability remains the ministry's "top priority" amid recent regional developments.

The remarks were given during onsite inspection tours to a livestock factory and a fresh produce market to monitor food security system and bolster local production capabilities.

HE Al Attiyah, who chairs the Committee for Monitoring the Implementation of Food Security Policies, toured the Alanaam factory for animal production, where he inspected fattening programs, slaughterhouse production lines, and inventory. The facility plays a leading role in supporting the local market with red meat and livestock products.

His Excellency also inspected the availability of high-quality fresh commodities at the Umm Salal Central Market - a key integrated market acting as a food supply hub for wholesale and retail items.

This tour forms part of the ministry's broader strategy to enhance direct field monitoring of the production and supply sectors, contributing to market stability.