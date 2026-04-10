Expect Delays: IRS Help Less Accessible, Refunds May Take Longer, Say Experts

MENAFN - Saving Advice) If you're counting on a fast tax refund this year, you may want to prepare for delays-and frustration. Experts warn that the IRS is entering the 2026 filing season with fewer workers, more complex tax rules, and major system changes that could slow everything down. For millions of Americans, that means longer wait times for refunds and less access to help when something goes wrong. Even simple issues could take weeks to resolve, especially during peak filing season. Here's what's really happening-and how you can avoid getting stuck in the backlog of IRS refund delays.

IRS Staffing Cuts Are Slowing Down Everything

One of the biggest reasons for IRS refund delays in 2026 is a significant drop in staffing. Reports show the IRS workforce is down by roughly 27%, leaving fewer employees to process returns and assist taxpayers.

This means fewer people answering phones, reviewing returns, and resolving issues. In fact, the agency also missed hiring targets for seasonal workers, which are critical during tax season. As a result, even routine filings could take longer than usual to process.

Getting Help From the IRS May Take Much Longer

If you need to contact the IRS this year, be prepared to wait. Experts say longer phone hold times and reduced customer service are already affecting taxpayers.

With fewer trained representatives available, many calls are being routed or delayed instead of being resolved quickly.

This can be especially frustrating if your return has an issue that requires manual review. Even simple questions may take multiple attempts to get answered.

Paper Returns and Errors Are Facing Major Backlogs

Not all tax returns are treated equally when it comes to processing speed. Paper filings, amended returns, and returns with errors are much more likely to be delayed. These types of returns require manual handling, which is harder with reduced staff.

Backlogs are already building, with hundreds of thousands of returns waiting to be processed. Even small mistakes-like mismatched information-can trigger additional delays. If your return falls into one of these categories, IRS refund delays could stretch far beyond the typical timeline.

New Payment Rules Could Freeze or Delay Refunds

Changes to how refunds are issued are also contributing to delays this year. The IRS is moving away from paper checks and prioritizing direct deposit payments. If your bank information is missing or incorrect, your refund could be frozen until the issue is resolved.

In some cases, taxpayers may wait weeks-or even months-before receiving their money. This shift is intended to modernize the system, but it's creating short-term complications.

What You Can Do to Avoid IRS Refund Delays

While some delays are out of your control, there are steps you can take to protect yourself. Filing electronically with direct deposit remains the fastest way to receive your refund.

Double-check your return for errors before submitting it to avoid unnecessary reviews. Make sure your bank information is accurate to prevent payment issues. If you receive a notice from the IRS, respond as quickly as possible to avoid additional delays.

Why This Tax Season Requires Extra Patience and Planning

This year's tax season is shaping up to be more challenging than usual, and IRS refund delays are a reality many taxpayers will face. With fewer workers, new policies, and increased demand for assistance, the system is under pressure. While most straightforward returns may still be processed within a few weeks, anything outside the norm could take much longer. The key is to plan ahead, file early, and stay informed throughout the process.

Have you experienced IRS refund delays this year-or are you still waiting on your refund?