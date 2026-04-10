Crypto Prediction Markets Price Artemis II Splashdown Odds

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Prediction markets around NASA's Artemis II mission have drawn traders to stake on outcomes and post-flight statements. The ten-day crewed lunar flyby, featuring four astronauts aboard the Orion spacecraft, has become a focal point for market-based event contracts hosted on platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket. The mission, launched from Florida on April 1, is expected to return to Earth with a splashdown around 12:07 am UTC on Saturday, capping a voyage that aims to be the first crewed lunar encounter since the Apollo era.

As of Friday, the volume on Artemis-related event contracts hovered at just over $4,000, illustrating a nascent but real appetite for space events among prediction-market participants. A number of contracts revolved around whether Artemis II would achieve a lunar milestone and what NASA officials would say during the post-splashdown news conference. Kalshi's market book also included a Moon-landing contract with probabilities pegged at 63% for a manned lunar landing by 2030 and 41% for 2029, underscoring a mixed sentiment on timing.

Prediction markets show early-stage liquidity around Artemis II, with around $4k in volume recorded to date. Traders are wagering on post-landing remarks, with bets focusing on NASA's press conference content and potential references to radiation, damage, or political terms. Artemis II marks NASA's first crewed lunar flyby in more than five decades, setting the stage for future lunar milestones and a planned 2028 lunar landing target. Separately, Nvidia -backed Starcloud unveiled plans to mine Bitcoin from space, signaling broader ambitions for space-based infrastructure in crypto operations.

Key takeawaysArtemis II and the evolving role of prediction markets

Kalshi and Polymarket have offered event contracts tied to Artemis II, including a direct Moon-landing bet and ancillary outcomes tied to mission communications. Market participants have shown particular interest in what NASA will say during the splashdown news conference, with several contracts centered on language and topics that could emerge in that briefing. The modest liquidity - just over $4,000 in trading volume as of Friday - suggests a cautious audience: investors are testing the waters on high-profile space events without yet embracing large-scale risk.

NASA's Orion spacecraft completed the Moon flyby with a four-person crew after liftoff from Florida on April 1. Artemis I - NASA's 2022 precursor mission that orbited the Moon without a crew - paved the way for Artemis II, which aims to validate life-support, navigation, and other deep-space systems ahead of planned crewed landings by 2028. If the timelines hold, Artemis II's success would lend credibility to future spaceflight milestones and could influence how markets price similar event risk in the future.

Space mining and the broader narrative

Beyond the Moon mission, the crypto space is intersecting with space infrastructure in other ways. In March, Starcloud, an Nvidia -backed orbital data center company, announced plans to mine Bitcoin from space. The plan envisions deploying solar-powered orbital data centers with ASIC miners to operate in Earth orbit, a concept that would blend aerospace and crypto hardware in a way few projects have attempted. CEO Philip Johnston described the approach as a long-range endeavor that leverages the inexhaustible energy of space to power mining operations.

While space mining remains speculative, the news highlights a broader appetite among crypto and tech firms to explore cross-domain applications of blockchain technology and computational power. In the near term, Artemis II market activity demonstrates how prediction markets continue to adapt to high-profile events outside traditional finance, even as questions about liquidity, market integrity, and regulatory oversight linger - particularly for bets tied to geopolitical developments.

Looking ahead, Artemis II's splashdown and NASA briefings will shape how these markets price space event risk, while regulators' responses to geopolitics bets may influence the future of prediction-market platforms.

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