New Era For Space Dawns As Artemis Astronauts Return

After a 10-day journey around the far side of the Moon, the four astronauts on NASA's Artemis II mission are set to splash down in the Pacific Ocean late on Friday.

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NEW YORK, USA – The historic mission, which set a record during its lunar flyby for how far humans have ventured into space, was a significant step towards a return to the Moon's surface for the first time since 1972 – as well as laying the foundation for future space exploration.

The UN's advocate for space, internationally acclaimed physicist, author and broadcaster Professor Brian Cox told the UN:“It's not just about exploration anymore, it's about making everybody's life better.”

Life-enhancing

The Artemis programme aims to establish a sustainable human presence on the Moon, explore the lunar South Pole, and test technologies for future crewed missions to Mars.

“As we move out into space, the thing to remember is that we are not escaping the planet, and the planet is not becoming less important...we are doing it to enhance our lives on this planet,” Prof. Cox said, emphasising that Earth is the best planet in the universe for us because it's where we evolved.

As the United Nations marks this historic milestone on the International Day of Human Space Flight, the UN's Champion for Space, Professor Brian Cox, wants to show the world that“space is no longer science fiction,” but rather an“important part of all our lives and our economy.”

Space boosting life on Earth

Space technology has the potential to address some of the biggest challenges facing our planet; these include climate change, disaster management and sustainable development.

“More and more of the things we take for granted here on Earth are becoming part of the space-based economy,” Prof. Cox highlighted.

Satellite imagery gives us a clearer view of the challenges we face on Earth, such as monitoring crop yields, managing water resources, and tracking deforestation in real time.

Meanwhile, satellite connectivity can bridge the data divide by supporting e-learning for isolated schools or enabling telemedicine in remote areas.

“It's not just about exploration anymore; it's about making everybody's life better,” he continued.

Space for all

The Champion for Space wants to share his passion for space with the world, reminding us that space 'belongs to everyone.'

Prof. Cox shines a spotlight on the role of the UN beyond the stratosphere as a convenor, a gateway to space, and a capacity-builder for nations to peacefully explore and use space.

“Space brings people together because there are no borders there,” he said.

UNOOSA, the UN body for promoting international cooperation in outer space, provides a platform for consensus-building among Member States, including over potentially thorny issues, such as lunar cooperation, space traffic, space resources, and planetary defence.

Space savvy

“There has always been an idealism to space, but it's not a naïve idealism,” Prof. Cox emphasises.

He recalls in particular the 1975 Apollo–Soyuz Mission, a major moment of scientific and political cooperation between the United States and the Soviet Union, and the first time a spacecraft of two nations docked together in orbit.

“It was unthinkable that the United States and the Soviet Union, as it then was, would collaborate to dock in space, and develop technologies for collaboration that we are still using today,” he said

A UN flag was among the items exchanged between the astronauts to recognise all humankind's achievements in space.

Shared benefits

“Ensuring everybody can contribute and benefit ultimately makes our voyage outwards into space easier,” says Prof. Cox.“It will happen more rapidly if everybody is collaborating together, and by nature it will benefit everybody. It's a new frontier.”

Recently, UNOOSA along with its partners have helped countries including Kenya, Mauritius, Moldova and Guatemala deploy their first satellites, and

as more countries join the space community, it has assisted emerging space nations in drafting national space laws that align with international obligations.

Threat of space junk

Space is vast, but it is becoming increasingly crowded. In 2025, over 4,500 new satellites were launched, by contrast in 2015, it was just over 200.

Many space objects fragment and create new junk, with estimates suggesting there are as many as 130 million pieces of debris in Earths orbit.

Even very small pieces less than one centimetre in size can cause catastrophic damage, threatening to lock us into a“Kessler Syndrome” where collisions create more debris, leading to a cascade of further collisions.

As we develop more infrastructure in space, and come to rely on it more on Earth,“this becomes more and more of a serious problem,” Cox warns.

A UN flag on Mars?

Whilst recognising the practical ways that space can enhance our daily lives, Cox does not want to“take the romance away from space”.

The physicist added that the discovery he would most like to see in his lifetime would be“another living world.”

He is“sure there is life out there somewhere,” adding:“I would not be surprised if there were microbes on many of the moons in the solar system, and possibly also on Mars. I would, however, be surprised if there's any complex life in the solar system, very surprised.”

In addition to another Moon landing, he hopes that one day, humans will set foot on Mars, an opportunity to emphasise that space belongs to all humankind.

“I hope that when we plant a flag on the surface of Mars, it will be a United Nations flag.”

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