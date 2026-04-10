4Th EXEED Global Dealer Annual Conference Gathers Global Partners RX FL, EX8, EX6 & ES GT Interior To Premiere At Auto China

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU CITY, China, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From April 23 to 28, 2026, the 4th EXEED Global Dealer Annual Conference will be officially held under the theme“Momentum Forward.” The event will stage a rich lineup of activities including new model previews, Auto China debuts, track performance test drives, and EXEED Brand Night, fully demonstrating EXEED's accomplishments in premium design and new energy technologies. Concurrently, with EXLANTIX officially entering the EU market, the globally positioned brand is poised to embrace a new development chapter underpinned by its next-generation product matrix.









Since its founding in 2017, EXEED embarked on its global expedition with the premiere of the TX model at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Over the past decade, EXEED has expanded into key markets spanning Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia, South America, and Egypt. By 2025, the brand had established a presence in more than 20 countries and regions worldwide, serving 500,000 discerning premium customers.

As the brand's flagship full-size luxury SUV embodying ultimate sophistication, the EX8 will make its debut with an all-new design. Refined across four core pillars - safety, spaciousness, luxury and technology - the model elevates visual distinction and premium appeal, embodying EXEED's design philosophy for large luxury new energy SUVs. As the shooting brake variant of the ES, the ES GT retains the model's quintessential coupe DNA while redefining interior space. every detail reflects EXEED's meticulous pursuit of premium experiences.

Furthermore, the VX PHEV, RX PHEV, as well as the EXLANTIX ET, ES, EX8 and ES7, will take the spotlight at the track test drive, showcasing the brand's cutting-edge capabilities in new energy powertrains and chassis tuning.

As China's leading premium automotive brand in exports for six consecutive years, EXEED, guided by the vision of“Momentum Forward”, strides confidently into its second decade. Building on this momentum and embarking on a new journey, EXEED will forge ahead with greater determination to usher in a new era of global growth and premium advancement. Through its continuously evolving portfolio of technologically advanced products, the brand will continue to write a new chapter for Chinese premium automakers on the global stage.

EXEED International

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