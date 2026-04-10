Sends Shares Q1 2026 Business Update And Product Progress

MENAFN - GetNews) Sends reported Q1 2026 updates sharing news on digital cards, app redesign, ClearBank integration, and fintech industry recognition.







Sends, a fintech platform operated by Smartflow Payments Limited, announces its business updates for the first quarter of 2026, marked by steady product development, infrastructure improvements, and active participation in the fintech community.

During the first quarter, Sends introduced customisable digital cards for personal accounts available in Apple Wallet and Google Wallet. Giving customers more flexibility and control over their experience with Sends is one of teams priority. At the same time, Sends continued to expand its product roadmap, with corporate digital and physical cards currently in development and expected to be launched soon, strengthening the offering for business clients.

Another important milestone for the quarter is the redesign of the Sends mobile application. The updated app includes new features, improved navigation, and an improved overall user experience. The new version is scheduled to be available for download starting 20 April 2026, representing a significant step forward in the platform's usability and functionality.

Sends has also made progress on the infrastructure side through its integration with ClearBank to improve account opening services. This integration supports faster onboarding processes and provides reliable service delivery.







Beyond product and technical developments, Sends remained actively engaged in the fintech community. The company participated in Pay360, where it hosted a stand and presented its solutions to industry peers and partners. CEO Alona Shevtsova also spoke at the event, sharing insights on current trends and the future of digital payments.

In addition, Sends CEO, Alona Shevtsova, was recognised in the Women in FinTech Powerlist by Innovate Finance, highlighting her contribution to the industry and leadership within the fintech space.







Commenting on the results, Alona Shevtsova, CEO of Sends, said:"This quarter has been focused on building and improving - from launching new features for our customers to strengthening our infrastructure and engaging with the industry. We are continuing to move forward step by step, with a clear focus on delivering practical and reliable financial solutions."

As Sends enters the next quarter, the company will continue working on expanding its product range, including the upcoming launch of corporate cards, and further enhancing its platform.

Sends is a trade name of SMARTFLOW PAYMENTS LIMITED, registered in England and Wales (Company No.11070048). For more information, visit sends.