Rapper Offset Discharged From Hospital After Florida Shooting

MENAFN - Live Mint) American rapper Offset has been released from hospital days after he was shot outside a casino in Florida, marking a swift recovery following what authorities described as a non-life-threatening incident.

Rapper Offset is back from hospital

The artist, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, had been receiving treatment after the shooting took place earlier this week at the valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

He was initially taken to hospital in a stable condition and kept under close observation, according to statements from his representatives and local authorities.

Officials said the incident unfolded following an altercation outside the venue, which escalated into gunfire. Police responded quickly, securing the area and detaining two individuals as part of the investigation. Authorities also stressed that there was no ongoing threat to the public, even as enquiries into the circumstances of the shooting continued.

While the exact motive behind the shooting remains unclear, reports indicate that the rapper suffered injuries to his leg. Medical updates described the wounds as not life-threatening, allowing for a relatively quick discharge from hospital after a period of monitoring.

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The episode has drawn significant attention given Offset's prominence in the global hip-hop scene. He rose to fame as a member of the chart-topping trio Migos, known for hits such as Bad and Boujee and MotorSport. In recent years, he has also built a successful solo career, maintaining a strong presence in the music industry.

The incident also revived memories of past violence linked to the group. In 2022, fellow Migos member Takeoff was fatally shot in Houston, an event that had sent shockwaves through the hip-hop community. Offset's latest ordeal, though far less severe, has once again highlighted concerns around artist safety in public spaces.

Reports suggest that another rapper, Lil Tjay, was arrested in connection with the altercation preceding the shooting, though not for the shooting itself. Legal representatives have denied any involvement in the gunfire, and authorities have yet to confirm the identity of the person responsible.

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Images and eyewitness accounts emerging after the incident showed Offset in a wheelchair outside the hospital, appearing alert and interacting with those around him. His recovery has been closely followed by fans, many of whom expressed relief at news of his condition improving.

The rapper's release from hospital signals a turning point in what could have been a far more serious incident, even as investigators continue to piece together the events that led to the shooting.