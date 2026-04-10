IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi, Jurel Shine As RR Crush RCB By Six Wickets

Sooryavanshi, Jurel script dominant RR chase

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel powered Rajasthan Royals (RR) to a dominant six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Friday.

RR continued their unbeaten run, cruising to their fourth consecutive victory this season while also handing defending champions RCB their first loss of the IPL 2026.

RR's win was mainly founded by a partnership between young sensation Sooryavanshi and Jurel, who dismantled the RCB bowling attack in the Powerplay itself, helping the 2008 IPL champions score 97/1 in six overs.

The chase of 202 runs began with a flurry of boundaries. While Yashasvi Jaiswal fell early for 13, the 15-year-old prodigy, Sooryavanshi, took centre stage. Sooryavanshi reached his half-century in just 15 balls, his second of the season, and eventually departed for a blistering 78 off 26 balls, featuring 8 fours and 7 sixes. His partnership with Dhruv Jurel was the turning point. The duo put on 108 runs in just 37 balls.

Jurel, playing the anchor-aggressor role to perfection, remained the backbone of the chase with a lethal 81* off 43 balls, including 8 fours and 3 sixes.

RCB's brief fightback

The match saw a brief twist when Krunal Pandya struck twice in the 9th over, removing both Sooryavanshi and Shimron Hetmyer (0) in successive deliveries. When Josh Hazlewood dismissed skipper Riyan Parag for 3, RCB sensed an opening. However, Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja (24* off 25) maintained their composure as the duo formed a 68-run partnership to guide RR home in 18 overs with six wickets remaining.

Patidar's half-century lifts RCB after rocky start

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bengaluru overcame a disastrous start to post a formidable total of 201/8 in their 20 overs against the Rajasthan Royals. Captain Rajat Patidar's (63 runs off 40 balls) half-century and a late flourish from Impact Player Venkatesh Iyer (29* runs off 15 balls) ensured the visitors set a target of 202.

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bowl first. The decision to bowl first paid immediate dividends. Jofra Archer provided a dream start for the home side, dismissing Phil Salt for a golden duck with the very first ball of the match. The pressure continued as Archer struck again in the 3rd over, removing Devdutt Padikkal (14 off 7). Virat Kohli looked dangerous, racing to 32 off just 16 balls with seven boundaries, but his innings was cut short by Ravi Bishnoi in the 5th over. When Krunal Pandya fell shortly after, RCB were reeling at 62/4 within seven overs.

Soon, Jitesh Sharma (5) and Tim David (13) also lost their wickets, with RCB stuttering at 94/6 in the 11 overs.

Patidar took it upon himself to steady the ship. While wickets continued to fall at the other end, Patidar remained composed. He reached his half-century in 35 balls before shifting into a higher gear. The turning point came in the 17th over when Patidar unleashed a brutal assault on Ravi Bishnoi, smashing two consecutive sixes to shift the momentum. His counter-attacking 63, including 4 fours and 4 sixes, breathed life back into the RCB camp before he finally holed out to Sandeep Sharma in the 18th over.

Brought in as the impact substitute, Venkatesh Iyer played a crucial cameo to push the score past the 200-run mark. Iyer scored runs in the final over, which yielded 21 runs. His unbeaten 29 off 15 balls, supported by Romario Shepherd's earlier 22, ensured RCB finished on a high.

Rajasthan's bowlers started brilliantly but struggled to contain the flow of runs in the death overs. Jofra Archer (2/33 in 3 overs), Ravi Bishnoi (2/32 in 4 overs), and Brijesh Sharma (2/37 in 4 overs) were the pick of the bowlers. (ANI)

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