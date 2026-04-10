Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports March 2026 Assets Under Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of March 31, 2026 totaled $173.0 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $84.5 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $88.5 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of March 31, 2026 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $14,340 Global Discovery 1,026 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 9,364 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 2,642 Franchise 911 Global Equity Team Global Equity 393 Non-U.S. Growth 15,456 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 5,600 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 1,898 Value Income 8 International Value Group International Value 50,680 International Explorer 1,027 Global Special Situations 36 Global Value Team Global Value 34,861 Select Equity 943 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 2,781 Credit Team High Income 13,543 Credit Opportunities 372 Floating Rate 124 Custom Credit Solutions 1,491 Developing World Team Developing World 3,145 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 2,129 Antero Peak Hedge 217 International Small-Mid Team Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 4,332 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 1,523 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 1,402 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 1,838 Grandview Property Partners Grandview Property Partners3 899 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $172,981

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM includes $313.9 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (generally reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

3 Represents NAV plus uncalled and recallable capital.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global multi-asset investment platform providing a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

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Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.