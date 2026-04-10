Quote Of The Day By Sean Patrick Flanery: 'Do Something Today That Your Future Self Will Thank You For'

MENAFN - Live Mint) “Do something today that your future self will thank you for.”

– American actor Sean Patrick Flanery

Today's Quote of the Day“Do something today that your future self will thank you for” is from American actor Sean Patrick Flanery. The quote not only points towards importance of planning for a better future, but also emphasises working towards it even if one may feel years away in achieving it.

The author of this quote asks the readers to go beyond their comfort zones. We sometimes work endlessly, without a goal in our lives, only to realise later that we did not build anything for ourselves.

Sometimes people even choose what's easy for them. They stay into it for years because it felt easy, it was comfortable – they procrastinate, avoiding responsibilities, or indulging in habits that don't help them grow.

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The quote from“Do something today that your future self will thank you for” pushes the readers to go against that mindset. Even if the change is small and takes years to develop into anything bigger, it can make a meaningful impact over years.

For example, studying instead of delaying work, saving money instead of spending impulsively, exercising regularly, all contribute to a better future.

The quote doesn't mean making huge sacrifices and life-changing decisions every day. Organising one's schedule, going by it every day even when it feels hard, taking care of health can add up over time. These actions build habits, and habits shape your future.

Who is Sean Patrick Flanery?

Sean Patrick Flanery, born October 11, 1965, is an American actor. He is known for playing Connor MacManus in The Boondock Saints. Theactor has been honoured with Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Daytime Drama Series for his role as Ty Garrett on The Bay.

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He appeared in over 50 films since 1988 including Powder, Simply Irresistible, D-Tox. He was also known for for playing Indiana Jones in The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles and Connor MacManus in The Boondock Saints and The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day. In 2010, he played Bobby Dagen in Saw 3D.

More quotes from Sean Patrick Flanery

I think sadness/grief turns off a certain part of your brain... maybe out of necessity... maybe for survival.

Hope, objects in mirror than they appear.

You are the writer of your life.

Do not ask God to guide your footsteps if you're not willing to move your feet.