Lebanon Faces Looming Food Crisis Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Lebanon risks sliding into a severe food crisis as escalating tensions in the Middle East disrupt supply chains and strain already fragile markets, according to the United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP), AzerNEWS reports.

The WFP warned that ongoing military operations by the Israeli army against the militant group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon are significantly hindering the delivery of essential goods across the country.

“What we are witnessing is no longer just a displacement crisis-it is rapidly evolving into a full-scale food security emergency,” said WFP Lebanon Director Allison Oman.

Rising prices and the growing needs of displaced families are making basic food items increasingly unaffordable, Oman added, underscoring the compounding pressures on vulnerable communities.

Lebanon now finds itself grappling with a dual crisis. In the south, more than 80 percent of commercial establishments have ceased operations, effectively crippling local markets. Meanwhile, markets in the capital, Beirut, are coming under mounting pressure as demand surges and supply remains constrained.

Logistical challenges are further exacerbating the situation. A recent WFP convoy dispatched to southern Lebanon took more than 15 hours to reach its destination-an ordeal that would typically require only a few hours under normal conditions.

The deteriorating humanitarian landscape comes despite a broader regional development: on the night of April 8, 2026, Iran, the United States, and their allies agreed to a two-week ceasefire. However, Israel has continued strikes on Lebanon, arguing that the ceasefire does not apply to its operations there.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf later stated that a ceasefire in Lebanon had been a primary condition in the broader agreement between Tehran and Washington, highlighting the fragile and contested nature of the truce.