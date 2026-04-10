Landi Kotal: MPA Adnan Qadri Directs Authorities To Prioritise Afghan Refugees' Needs

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In Landi Kotal, a region of Khyber district, Member of the Provincial Assembly Sahibzada Muhammad Adnan Qadri paid a detailed visit to the Afghan refugees' camp, where he inspected various sections and reviewed the facilities being provided.

During the visit, the MPA met with the refugees, listened carefully to their problems and difficulties, and assured them of immediate measures for their resolution.

He paid special attention to arrangements related to cleanliness, healthcare, accommodation, and other basic facilities in the camp, and directed the concerned authorities to address the issues faced by the refugees on a priority basis.

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Sahibzada Adnan Qadri made it clear that any kind of negligence or lapse would not be tolerated, and that immediate steps would be taken to further improve the camp's management.

On the occasion, MPA Adnan Qadri said that serving Afghan refugees, who have been displaced from their homes due to difficult circumstances, is both a humanitarian and moral responsibility.

He added that the government is taking all possible steps for the welfare of the refugees and instructed relevant institutions to ensure prompt and effective measures in line with the refugees' needs so that they do not face any difficulties.

Assistant Commissioner Landi Kotal Inamullah, Tehsildar Taimur Afridi, and focal person Maulana Muhammad Shoaib Qadri were also present on the occasion. They briefed the MPA on the camp's administrative affairs and ongoing measures.