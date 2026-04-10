Azerbaijan, Germany Hold Political Consultations In Baku

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A new round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan and Germany was held in Baku on April 10, 2026, the Azerbaijani MFA told Trend.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, while the German side was headed by Niklas Wagner, Commissioner for Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, and Central Asia at Germany's Foreign Ministry.

During the consultations, the sides reviewed the current state of political relations and emphasized the importance of maintaining continuous dialogue through mutual visits and meetings within international platforms. Discussions also covered cooperation in economic, energy, transport, and humanitarian fields, as well as prospects for further development.

Information was presented on strategic energy and transport projects implemented with Azerbaijan's initiative and participation, and views were exchanged on expanding the legal and contractual framework between the two countries.

The parties also addressed cooperation within international organizations, including mutual support for candidacies and coordination on global platforms.

In addition, detailed information was provided on the regional situation, the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, efforts to ensure lasting peace, and large-scale reconstruction, restoration, and demining activities in the liberated territories.

The consultations also included an exchange of views on other international issues of mutual interest.