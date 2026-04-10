MENAFN - GetNews) Differences Between Plastic Coated Aluminum Tape, Plastic Coated Copper Tape, and Copper Wire Braided Shielding Layer

In cable structure design, the shielding layer is critical for electromagnetic interference (EMI) resistance, signal stability, and system safety. Common shielding forms include plastic coated aluminum tape, plastic coated copper tape, and copper wire braided shielding layer. These three types have significant differences in structure, performance, and application, as detailed below:

I. Structure and Material Composition

1. Plastic Coated Aluminum Tape Plastic coated aluminum tape is typically composed of aluminum foil laminated with polyester (PET) or polyethylene (PE). Available structures include single-sided lamination (e.g., Al/PET) and double-sided lamination (e.g., Al/PE or Al/PET/Al).

Aluminum layer thickness: approximately 0.05mm–0.15mm

Plastic layer thickness: approximately 0.03mm–0.08mm

Adhesive layer: typically EAA or acrylic adhesive

The aluminum layer provides electromagnetic shielding, while the plastic layer offers insulation, moisture resistance, and enhanced mechanical properties. Some structures can be combined with a copper wire braided layer to form a composite shielding structure.

2. Plastic Coated Copper Tape Plastic coated copper tape is composed of copper foil laminated with polyester film (PET), offering good electrical conductivity and adhesion properties.

Copper foil thickness: approximately 0.025mm–0.10mm

PET thickness: approximately 0.05mm

This material can be manufactured as a halogen-free system to meet environmental requirements and bonds well with PE, PVC, and other sheath materials. In practice, it is typically applied using an overlapping wrapping method (with the metal side facing inward), accompanied by a drain wire (such as bare copper wire or tinned copper wire), with an overlap rate generally not less than 15%–20%.

3. Copper Wire Braided Shielding Layer The copper wire braided shielding layer is composed of soft round copper wires or tinned copper wires braided into a mesh structure, offering good flexibility and mechanical properties.

Copper wire diameter: approximately 0.12mm–0.20mm

Braid coverage: typically ≥80%

Common materials include bare copper wire or tinned copper wire complying with relevant standards. Tinned copper offers superior corrosion resistance.

II. Core Performance Comparison

1. Electromagnetic Shielding Performance - The copper wire braided shielding layer provides excellent overall shielding performance, especially in complex electromagnetic environments, with braid coverage typically ranging from 70% to 95%.

Plastic coated copper tape is a continuous shielding structure with shielding performance superior to that of plastic coated aluminum tape, making it suitable for applications with higher shielding requirements.

Plastic coated aluminum tape is also a continuous shielding structure with good reflection characteristics for high-frequency signal shielding, though its overall shielding performance is relatively weaker.

2. Electrical Conductivity and Corrosion Resistance - Electrical conductivity (highest to lowest):

Copper wire braided shielding layer > Plastic coated copper tape > Plastic coated aluminum tape

Corrosion resistance:

Plastic coated copper tape performs best due to its plastic layer protection

Plastic coated aluminum tape forms a dense oxide film on its surface, providing some corrosion resistance

Bare copper braiding is prone to oxidation, while tinned copper braiding offers significantly improved corrosion resistance

3. Flexibility and Bending Performance Copper wire braided shielding layer: Offers the best flexibility and can withstand repeated bending, making it suitable for dynamic environments.

Plastic coated copper tape: Offers moderate flexibility.

Plastic coated aluminum tape: May experience fatigue cracking of the aluminum layer under repeated bending conditions and requires a relatively larger bending radius.

4. Shielding Structure Characteristics Plastic coated aluminum tape / Plastic coated copper tape: Continuous shielding structure, suitable for high-frequency shielding

Copper wire braided shielding layer: Non-continuous shielding structure but offers better mechanical properties and grounding performance

III. Typical Application Scenarios

Plastic Coated Aluminum Tape: Primarily used in communication cables, control cables, coaxial cables, and some low-voltage cables, suitable for applications requiring moisture resistance and high-frequency shielding.

Plastic Coated Copper Tape: Widely used in control cables, instrument cables, and industrial applications with high shielding performance requirements.

Copper Wire Braided Shielding Layer: Suitable for high-frequency communication cables, variable frequency cables, industrial automation systems, and automotive wiring harnesses, where flexibility and shielding performance are critical.

IV. Cost and Selection Recommendations Plastic Coated Aluminum Tape: Low cost, high production efficiency, suitable for cost-sensitive applications

Plastic Coated Copper Tape: Moderate cost, striking a balance between shielding performance and protective properties

Copper Wire Braided Shielding Layer: Higher cost (even higher for tinned copper), but offers the best performance in shielding, flexibility, and long-term reliability

In harsh environments such as high-temperature or frequent bending conditions, the copper wire braided shielding layer typically offers greater advantages.

Conclusion

ONE WORLD provides a full range of cable shielding material solutions, including plastic coated aluminum tape, plastic coated copper tape, and copper wire braided shielding layer. We offer selection advice and technical support based on different application requirements. If you are working on cable design or material selection, please feel free to reach out - we can work together to find the most suitable solution.