Denver Startup Aims To Make Home Buying More Affordable

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Home Offer Ninja Launches to Help Colorado Homebuyers Save More at Closing by Offering a 1% Commission Rebate!

Denver, CO - April 10, 2026 - Colorado real estate professional James Callahan has launched Home Offer Ninja, a Denver-based startup created to make homeownership more affordable for everyday buyers.

Home Offer Ninja offers homebuyers a 1% credit at closing, which can be used toward down payment assistance, closing costs, or to buy down the mortgage interest rate. The goal is to help buyers reduce upfront costs and make purchasing a home more accessible in a challenging market.

Callahan is a licensed managing broker with 6 years of experience and has closed 137 real estate transactions in Colorado. His background includes working in the corporate real estate space, where he saw how institutional buyers often benefited from rebates and incentives that were not commonly available to regular homebuyers. Home Offer Ninja was built to bring that same advantage to everyday people.

“I wanted to create something that truly helps buyers compete and save,” said James Callahan, Founder of Home Offer Ninja.“If big buyers can get incentives, everyday buyers should have access to meaningful savings too.”

Based in Denver, Home Offer Ninja serves buyers throughout Colorado and is focused on helping clients navigate the homebuying process with more flexibility and less financial stress.

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