Manipur: BSF Constable Martyred In Ukhrul Militant Firing

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, April 10 (IANS) A Border Security Force constable was martyred on Friday in suspected militant firing while on patrolling duty in Manipur's Ukhrul district, officials said.

Police reported that Constable Mithun Mandal, a resident of Bhagjan Tola village in West Bengal, was critically injured due to unprovoked firing from suspected militants in the Litan area of Ukhrul district.

He was rushed to a hospital in Imphal but succumbed to his injuries later in the evening.

Security forces have launched search operations and area domination exercises to track down those responsible for the attack.“Manipur Police pays homage to BSF jawan Mithun Mandal,” an official statement said.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh strongly condemned the killing and offered condolences to the constable's family.

In a social media post, he said Constable Mandal of the 170 Battalion, A Company, was struck by a bullet fired from an unknown direction while on patrol duty at Mongkot Chepu in Ukhrul.

Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the jawan succumbed to his injuries at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal.

The Chief Minister described Mandal as a brave soldier who served the nation with courage, dedication, and a deep sense of duty.

“His supreme sacrifice in the line of duty will always be remembered with the highest honour and gratitude. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones. May the Almighty grant them strength to endure this irreparable loss,” he said.

He added that the state government stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to upholding peace, security, and justice in Manipur.