HH The Amir, Sharif Discuss Latest Developments

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani Thursday discussed regional developments in a phone call with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The call focused on the recent updates in the region, including the announcement of a ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

Sharif briefed HH he Amir on the details of the agreement and the efforts exerted by Pakistan that contributed to reaching the deal. HH the Amir expressed his support for the Pakistani Prime Minister's efforts in this regard.

Sharif praised HH the Amir's wisdom in dealing with the crisis, commending His Highness's supportive stances in promoting security and stability in the region.

The two sides also discussed the attacks on Lebanon and their repercussions on the region's security and stability.

Both sides condemned the series of Israeli raids that targeted multiple areas in Lebanon, stressing the need to support efforts to establish peace and resolve conflicts through dialogue and diplomatic means.

Later, in a post on X following the call, Sharif said HH the Amir had offered words of support and encouragement for Pakistan's peace efforts, and that he had conveyed his admiration for Qatar's restraint in the face of recent hostilities.

“I expressed my deep admiration for the wisdom and restraint demonstrated by the leadership of Qatar in the face of recent hostilities and reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering solidarity with our Qatari brothers and sisters, we remain committed to working closely for lasting peace across the region”, Shehbaz tweeted.

He described the two leaders as sharing an unwavering commitment to working together for lasting peace across the region.

The call came a day after the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, mediated by Pakistan.

US President Donald Trump announced the pause on Truth Social, citing conversations with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi subsequently confirmed Tehran's acceptance.

Throughout the conflict, Qatar has consistently backed diplomatic efforts with the Advisor to the Prime Minister and Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Dr Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari reaffirmed that Qatar's position on mediation had not changed, expressing full support for Pakistan's ongoing efforts despite Qatar not being directly involved in brokering the talks.

Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan United States ceasefire