HH The Amir, UK Prime Minister Discuss Regional And International Developments

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has held talks with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer to discuss the latest regional and international developments.

At the beginning of the meeting held in Lusail Palace on Friday, HH the Amir welcomed the British Prime Minister, expressing his gratitude for the United Kingdom's stance and praising the strong and close relations between the two countries.

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For his part, the British Prime Minister reiterated his condemnation of the Iranian attacks against the State of Qatar, affirming his country's full solidarity and support for Qatar's measures aimed at preserving its sovereignty, security, and stability.

Both sides welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasizing its importance in de-escalating tensions and enhancing regional stability.

They also stressed the need for joint efforts with international parties to solidify and build upon the agreement, leading to a lasting peace accord that guarantees regional security, the stability of supply chains, and the continued flow of global energy through the Strait of Hormuz.

The meeting was attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, along with and a number of senior officials.

Several members of the accompanying British delegation were also present.

HH the Amir and the British Prime Minister also held a bilateral meeting, during which they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, exchanged views on current issues, and emphasized the importance of continued coordination and consultation.