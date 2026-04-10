MENAFN - Swissinfo) As the country considers capping its population, the drawbacks of direct democracy are up for debate. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland's referendum habit: an early warning to Europe? This content was published on April 10, 2026 - 13:28 11 minutes Mercedes Ruehl, The Financial Times

Just before 8am on an unseasonably warm spring Friday, the one-hour train from Zurich to Bern is standing-room only. A group of skiers chats loudly, jostling with their skis, while sneaker-clad government workers sit with laptops open and headphones in. Tourists are milling around the restaurant car.

Anna Müller, a Swiss government worker, is fed up after arguing with a skier trying to wedge their equipment partly on to her seat.

“This is why I will vote yes in June,” she says.“The trains in Switzerland are becoming too crowded.”

'No to 10 million' immigration initiative

The vote she is referring to is a national referendum this summer to cap the Alpine country's population at 10 million people. It currently stands at 9.1 million.

If Switzerland votes yes, it could threaten agreements with the EU such as the Schengen free-movement accord and limit companies' access to skilled foreign workers.

External Content

To outsiders, the proposal seems extreme, even dystopian. But in Switzerland almost any idea, however radical, can be put directly to voters through a so-called popular initiative.

Under the country's system, if 50,000 people sign a petition, they can trigger a public referendum to accept or reject a law passed by parliament. And if 100,000 sign a proposal to change the constitution, that too is put up to the vote.

For Müller, the issue is practical: she sees crowded trains and a tighter housing market. She also has a sense that the country is changing faster than it once did.

Direct democracy put to the test

Switzerland has been held up for decades as proof that direct democracy - which today largely consists of the practice of frequently holding referendums - can absorb social tensions rather than amplify them.

But in recent years, as popular initiatives have been invoked for hot topics such as wealth taxes and immigration caps, the mechanism that once anchored Swiss stability has instead appeared to fan controversy and division.

In a country that has often confronted such tensions earlier than its neighbours, the shift offers a preview of how similar pressures - on issues ranging from population caps to trust in institutions - could play out across other liberal democracies.

The question is whether the country's referendum habit is a shock absorber for populism, addressing contentious debates early, or whether instead it puts Switzerland at the mercy of dangerous or frivolous votes, leaving the electorate ever more dissatisfied.

More More Swiss democracy How Swiss direct democracy works

This content was published on Mar 31, 2025 What do direct democratic tools like popular initiatives and referendums really entail? And how has this unique system evolved over time?

Read more: How Swiss direct democracy