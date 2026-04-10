(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India As we build up to the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League, we will have a look at key personnel changes and how the teams shape up ahead of the season. In this analytical preview, Eoin Morgan - Chief Cricket Analyst, Parimatch, and Jonty Rhodes- Key Cricket Analyst, Parimatch, two of the game's most respected cricket minds - deliver a comprehensive breakdown of the Impact Player Rule in the IPL.

Jonty's Impact Player Rant: The diminishing value of all-rounders in IPL

Jonty Rhodes: Key Cricket Analyst, Parimatch

The Indian Premier League took a different route in 2022 when the league's stakeholders decided to introduce the 'Impact Player' rule in the cash-rich league, allowing all 10 franchises to field 12 players in each game instead of 11 players.

At that time, it was argued that the rule would bring in more opportunities for the fringe players and would unlock a new strategic side to the game of cricket, and thus add an extra enticing flavor for the watching fans as well.

Jonty Rhodes stresses on the value of all-rounders

The Impact Player rule has had its positives over the years, with a few more players getting a chance to impress their team management and the fans alike. But, since the advent of the Impact Player rule, we have seen more focus on players with specialized skills, while all-rounders have been pushed into the background.

While some all-rounders have been able to retain their places in the playing squad, their contribution has been limited to their stronger skill, thus not even allowing them a chance to sharpen their second skill, as the franchise is not benefitting from their secondary skills in that season or in that phase, which could define the franchise's IPL season.

All-rounders like Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube, who have been regulars of the Indian T20I setup, have been either ignored by their franchises in terms of playing squad selection or have been limited to their primary skills, as Dube has only been seen batting for CSK, while their main five bowlers and one impact player complete the job with the ball in hand.

If a team already has six to seven specialized batters and they also have an option to bring in another batter as an Impact Player if the top order collapses or the middle order fails to do their job in the crucial overs, no franchise or team would even invest in the batting skills of their bowling all-rounders and their secondary skills will continue to get ignored by the national team as well.

Being an all-rounder used to be a very valuable skill, and its importance only grew with the surge in popularity of the T20 format but a rule which allows a certain batter to be replaced by a certain bowler, or vice-versa mid-game would definitely hurt the stocks of all-rounders who are trying to find a footing or are trying to better their overall game in all aspects.

Another negative impact of the 'Impact Player' rule is the artificial inflation of scores, as the teams batting first often go for the big hits from the first ball, citing the availability of an extra batter if needed in the middle overs or the death overs. Even the former T20 World Cup-winning captain for India, Rohit Sharma, has previously expressed his thoughts along similar lines, and these rules end up negatively impacting the national team's T20 setup in the long run.

Also, certain batters who are already spending hours in nets practising their strokes will be encouraged to spend even lesser time focusing on their fielding, as they know that they will be replaced by the team once their batting contribution is done, and a certain bowler will be brought into the game in his place.

Eoin Morgan praises the tactical loophole of the 12th Man

Eoin Morgan: Chief Cricket Analyst, Parimatch

I have heard many people criticise the 'Impact Player' rule as it artificially inflates the team's scores, but I feel that even if that's happening, the score is getting inflated for both teams. So, if 160-170 is the average expected score, it would go up to 220 or 240 for both sides, offering more entertainment to the fans, and making the previously unachievable targets more realistic for the chasing team.

The presence of the 'Impact Player' rule also offers tactical flexibility, as we have seen in other sports when a certain player gets off the bench and impacts the game for their team. Similarly, a player that was not in the main playing XI could come into a situation he specialcises for and change the game by providing a favorable matchup for their side.

Over the last few years, many cricketing pundits, including me, have been vouching for a more balanced fight between bat and ball, and this rule allows a certain bowler to come into the game after the team management has witnessed or assessed that a specific kind of bowler could provide them with an added advantage to restrict the opposition batters.

I feel that for such a rule to be used internationally or in ICC tournaments like the World Cup, we might need two Impact Player substitutes to be allowed for both teams, which could start a cat-and-mouse game between the coaches of the two teams, further emphasising the importance of data-backed moves in the modern game.

Previously, teams that were stacked with all-rounders were easily the favorites but tactically savvy oppositions have now turned the game on its head by using the 'Impact Player' rule wisely to their advantage, thus neutralizing the benefit of having more all-rounders on the opposition side.