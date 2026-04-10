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Upon HH The Amir's Directives.. Qatari Aircraft Carrying Over 100 Tons Of Humanitarian Aid Heads To Lebanon


2026-04-10 02:02:56
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In implementation of the directives of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and in continuation of Qatar's role and responsibility towards its brethren in Lebanon, a Qatar Airways plane heads to Lebanon carrying over 100 tons of humanitarian aid to benefit tens of thousands of those affected.

This aid includes medical supplies, medicines, and emergency first aid kits provided by the Ministry of Public Health and the Qatar Fund for Development, in cooperation with the Qatar International Search and Rescue Group (Lekhwiya Internal Security Force).

This initiative aims to address the needs of several hospitals in various Lebanese regions, supporting the health sector and strengthening humanitarian response efforts under the current circumstances, in addition to contributing to alleviating the repercussions of displacement resulting from recent events.

This aid comes within the framework of Qatar's ongoing efforts to provide medical and humanitarian support and enhance the readiness of health facilities to ensure the provision of necessary care during times of crisis

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Gulf Times

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