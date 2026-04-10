Bridging Clients And Teams: Meet Andjela Arsic

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey to date.

My journey at GoDaddy began almost seven years ago when I joined as a WordPress Expert. Looking back, I can honestly say I didn't have nearly as much knowledge or confidence as I do today, but what I did have was curiosity, determination, and an incredible team around me. With their support and a constant desire to learn, test, and improve, I grew more than I ever expected.

Before joining GoDaddy, I worked in roles that required strategic thinking, risk management, and strong communication between clients and internal teams. Those early experiences taught me how to stay calm under pressure, make thoughtful decisions, and understand different perspectives. At the time, I did not fully realize how important those skills would become in shaping my career.

Over time, I moved into a Senior WordPress Developer role, and that phase of my career helped me deepen my technical expertise and, just as importantly, strengthened my ability to understand clients beyond the technical request. I learned that solving problems isn't just about the technical solution. It's about understanding people, their frustrations, their goals, and what success looks like for them.

Eventually, that growth led me to my current role as a Website Solution Architect. Today, I get to combine everything I've learned - technical knowledge, strategic thinking, and communication - into one role. I work closely with clients to understand their vision, guide them through technical decisions, and design solutions that support their business goals.

For me, being a Solution Architect isn't just about building websites. It's about helping businesses feel confident in their online presence, translating complex technical ideas into clear direction, and creating something that truly works for them long-term.

And when I look back at where I started, I'm just grateful for the growth, the mentors, the challenges, and the journey that shaped me into the professional I am today.

You're described as a "link" between clients and the design/dev teams. What does that actually look like day-to-day, and why does that bridge matter?

On a day-to-day basis, my work is centered around communication and coordination. That can mean email conversations with potential clients we're exploring projects with, ongoing communication with clients whose websites we're currently building, scheduled meetings to align on goals, or internal team discussions.

Some days start with presales calls, understanding a client's vision, their business challenges, and what they're hoping their website will achieve. Other days are focused on revision calls, walking through a live build, gathering feedback, refining functionality, and making sure we're moving in the right direction.

A typical day often looks like this: I speak with the client to fully understand their needs, goals, and expectations, not just what they say they want, but what they're trying to accomplish long-term. Then, I take that information back to the development and design teams. We discuss practicality, technical considerations, scalability, timelines, and the best way to approach the solution.

Once we align internally, I bring that solution back to the client, clearly explained, realistic, and tailored to their business. My role is to make sure the technical direction supports their vision, and that their vision is translated into something that is not only buildable but also sustainable.

There's a lot of back-and-forth in this role, and that's exactly the point. The value of being the bridge is in the constant alignment. It's about making sure nothing gets lost in translation, that expectations are clear, and that both sides feel heard and understood.

At the end of the day, my work is less about“managing a project” and more about creating clarity, helping clients feel confident in their decisions, and helping our internal teams build with purpose and direction.

What's been the biggest adjustment as you've stepped into your new role?

The biggest adjustment has been shifting my mindset from solving problems directly to designing the bigger picture.

In my previous roles, I was deeply hands-on. I focused on testing, implementing solutions, and making sure everything worked exactly as it should.

In my current role, I've had to step back and look at the bigger picture. Instead of just asking how something will be built, I now ask why we're building it and whether it truly supports the client's long-term goals.

Another adjustment has been embracing influence over execution. I'm not the one implementing every detail anymore. Instead, I help define the direction, align teams, and create clarity before the build even begins. That requires trust in the team, clear communication, and confidence in decision-making.

It also comes with greater responsibility. When you're the bridge between clients and internal teams, you have to be comfortable having honest conversations. Sometimes that means setting realistic expectations. Sometimes it means guiding clients toward a different approach. And sometimes it means protecting the team's time and focus.

Ultimately, the adjustment hasn't just been about a new title. It's been about evolving from a technical expert into a strategic partner. And while that shift challenged me at first, it's also been one of the most rewarding parts of my journey, so far.

How do you keep yourself motivated and inspired in your work?

For me, staying motivated has never been about constant excitement. It's about staying connected to purpose.

That purpose comes from helping people grow their businesses through their websites. A website is never just a design or a technical build. It represents someone's vision, their investment, and often their future. Knowing that my work can help a business attract customers, generate revenue, or operate more efficiently gives real meaning to what I do.

What inspires me most is the transformation. Taking an idea and shaping it into something functional, strategic, and ready to support real growth is incredibly rewarding.

Growth also plays a big role in keeping me motivated. I enjoy learning new tools and finding better ways to deliver results. Even when tasks become repetitive, I challenge myself to approach them more efficiently or more thoughtfully. That mindset keeps things dynamic.

Just as importantly, I believe motivation needs balance to be sustainable. Taking small breaks, stepping away to reset, and allowing myself space to think clearly helps me return with a fresh perspective. Staying inspired isn't about pushing nonstop. It's about maintaining energy in a way that lasts.

When I focus on the people behind the projects and the long-term impact of the work, motivation feels lasting and meaningful. It becomes something natural, not something I have to chase.



What differentiates GoDaddy from other companies in Belgrade?

What truly sets GoDaddy apart from other companies in Belgrade is its combination of global impact, strong culture, and trust in its employees.

GoDaddy operates on a global scale, supporting millions of customers worldwide, yet it empowers local teams in Belgrade to make meaningful contributions. Employees are not just executing tasks. They are influencing products, processes, and customer experiences that have worldwide reach. That level of responsibility and visibility is something not every company offers.

Another key differentiator is GoDaddy's strong customer-first mindset.

GoDaddy also stands out because of the flexibility it offers. The ability to work from home reflects a high level of trust in employees. It shows that the company values accountability and results over micromanagement. That trust fosters independence, ownership, and a healthier work-life balance, which is extremely important in today's work environment.

Lastly, GoDaddy invests in growth and development. There are opportunities to learn, collaborate across teams, and continuously improve, both technically and professionally.

Overall, it's the combination of global reach, employee trust, flexibility, and strong culture that differentiates GoDaddy from many other companies in Belgrade.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

Outside of work, I'm happiest in the simple moments, especially when I'm with the people and animals I love.

I have two dogs, and they're a huge part of my life. I love taking them on walks and little hikes whenever I can. One of them is older now, so our pace isn't always fast, and honestly, I've grown to appreciate that. Slowing down, catching sunsets after a walk, and just standing there for a few quiet minutes feels grounding. It helps me switch off from work and just be present.

I'm also a big fan of quiet rituals. Having coffee while watching the sunset or enjoying a slow morning helps me reset and reflect after busy days.

Spending time with friends and family is just as important to me. My three-year-old nephew brings so much joy and energy into my life. Being around him is fun, unpredictable, and refreshing all at once. He asks endless questions, brings so much energy into every moment, and constantly reminds me not to take life too seriously.

At the end of the day, I value simple, meaningful moments. They help me recharge, stay balanced, and appreciate what really matters.

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.

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