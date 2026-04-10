TN BJP Slams DMK, Predicts 'Decisive Mandate' For NDA​

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 10 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad on Friday intensified his attack on the ruling DMK government, accusing it of corruption, administrative failure, and divisive politics, while expressing strong confidence that the National Democratic Alliance would secure a sweeping victory in the upcoming Assembly elections.​

In a sharply worded statement, Prasad alleged that the DMK‐led government under Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has failed to fulfill the aspirations of the people and has instead created an atmosphere of political intolerance and misgovernance. ​

He claimed that public dissatisfaction is steadily growing across the state and predicted that the NDA would win more than 200 seats, paving the way for a major political shift in Tamil Nadu.​

Targeting Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Prasad accused him of indulging in irresponsible and disrespectful political rhetoric, particularly against senior leaders. ​

He said such remarks reflect a lack of maturity and undermine the dignity of democratic politics, adding that leadership demands accountability and restraint.​

Prasad also defended opposition leaders Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Tamilisai Soundararajan, stating that despite electoral setbacks, they continue to command respect for their integrity and dedication to public service. ​

He described them as leaders who have remained consistent in their political values and committed to safeguarding the people's interests.​

The BJP spokesperson further alleged that the DMK government has repeatedly hurt religious sentiments and encouraged divisive narratives, which he said could weaken social harmony. ​

He asserted that such issues have not gone unnoticed by voters and would play a crucial role in shaping the electoral outcome.​

Drawing parallels with historical political struggles, Prasad said setbacks are often part of a larger journey toward victory. ​

He maintained that the opposition's perseverance would ultimately resonate with the electorate.​

Concluding his remarks, Prasad described the upcoming election as a“defining moment” for Tamil Nadu and expressed confidence that voters would deliver a decisive mandate for change, ushering in a new phase of governance under the NDA alliance.​