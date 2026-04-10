Spring Building Inspections Help Prevent Costly Repairs, Says Western Specialty Contractors

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Spring is a critical time for building owners and facility managers to assess exterior conditions and address damage caused by winter weather. As temperatures rise and seasonal rains increase, Western Specialty Contractors recommends conducting thorough inspections and preventive maintenance to protect building exteriors and avoid costly repairs.

The freeze-thaw cycle, combined with moisture and temperature fluctuations, can cause significant deterioration to building facades, roofs and structural components.“Now that winter is almost over, spring marks an ideal time for building owners and facility managers to survey their buildings and structures for any damage that may have resulted from the cold winter weather, make repairs, and perform preventive maintenance to protect the exterior going forward,” said Jason Holtman, Sr. Branch Manager of Western Specialty Contractors' St. Louis Masonry branch.

Key areas to inspect include roof drainage systems, sealants, expansion joints, flashing and parapets, as well as facade and concrete surfaces. Signs of damage may include cracking, spalling, rust staining, efflorescence or water intrusion. Interior indicators such as ceiling stains, damp drywall or musty odors near exterior walls can also signal underlying issues.

Western recommends working with a qualified masonry and facade restoration specialist to identify problem areas and develop a repair and maintenance plan. Proactive maintenance not only helps prevent water damage and structural issues but also reduces the likelihood of unexpected expenses and extends the life of the building.

Spring is also an ideal time to clean building facades. Over time, environmental factors such as pollution, moisture and general wear can degrade exterior materials including brick, stone, concrete and glass systems. Regular cleaning not only improves a building's appearance but also makes it easier to identify damage and areas in need of repair.

Facade cleaning methods vary depending on the building material and condition and may include water cleaning, abrasive techniques or specialized treatments. Regardless of the method, ongoing maintenance and regular inspections are essential to preserving building performance and long-term value.

Western offers an ebook resource library outlining key strategies for successful building inspections and maintenance. Access them for FREE today.